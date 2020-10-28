Who left The Great British Bake Off 2020? Mark left this week

The baking continued tonight on The Great British Bake Off because the seven remaining contestants returned to the well-known tent.

This week’s Great British Bake Off theme noticed the bakers sort out Japanese Week for the primary time within the present’s historical past.

And sadly it was sayonara for one unfortunate contestant, who simply couldn’t get their steamed buns, matcha crepe cake and kawaii cake proper.

So, which one of many Great British Bake Off 2020 contestants was despatched packing this week? Right here’s all the pieces it’s good to know.

Who left The Great British Bake Off in week 6?

With sequence 11 greater than midway by way of, the warmth was turned up within the Bake Off tent this week.

The Signature Problem noticed the contestants making steamed buns, and whereas Mark‘s buns have been fairly clean, Paul Hollywood couldn’t recover from the dryness of the meat used.

Subsequent was the the Technical Problem set by Prue Leith. For this job the bakers have been requested to make a 12 layered matcha crepe cake, and it was no straightforward feat.

Laura got here in final place for her crepe cake as she didn’t have sufficient layers, and Marc was proper behind her for the very same purpose.

Channel 4

Mark was additionally on the backside finish of the size in fifth place, with Prue commenting that his cake was “very ugly on the facet.”

For these contestants, all the pieces was driving on the Showstopper for them to impress the Great British Bake Off judges and hosts.

Nonetheless, for Mark it simply wasn’t his day. Though his avocado kawaii cake was positively cute, it was additionally simply as dry as his steam bun filling. And in the long run, it was determined he’d be going residence.

The Great British Bake Off is on Channel 4 on Tuesdays at 8pm.