Who left The Great British Bake Off? Loriea first to leave the GBBO tent

Our Tuesday evenings are again as we all know it with the return of The Great British Bake Off.

The eleventh sequence of the much-loved baking sequence kicked off on Channel 4 tonight.

And though the Great British Bake Off contestants had to isolate forward of the sequence, and there have been a number of behind-the-scenes modifications to ensure that the present to go forward in the present local weather, the first episode wasn’t wanting leisure.

From Sura dropping Dave’s pineapple the other way up muffins on the flooring (ouch), to Mark’s cake head principally collapsing, this yr’s contestants didn’t have the greatest begin to the competitors.

And for one, unfortunate contestant it was the finish of their Bake Off journey.

So who was despatched dwelling? Right here’s every little thing you want to know.

Who left The Great British Bake Off tonight?

It’s by no means straightforward to be the first one out, however sadly somebody had to be despatched dwelling with many worrying from the very first Signature Problem that it might be them.

Linda simply couldn’t get her Battenberg proper, though Prue preferred that she’d included an image of her “good-looking” cousin.

Rowan additionally bit off a bit greater than he might chew by attempting to make a design of a temple inside his cake and choux buns for the hair of his Showstopper.

The temple didn’t fairly get wherever and he ran out of time for the cake bust and resulted to utilizing an entire bunch of rice paper – one thing that didn’t go unnoticed by Paul, who informed him to promise “much less subsequent time and do extra!” Oh pricey…

After serving up what regarded extra like a “fritter” than a pineapple the other way up cake in the Technical Problem, Linda feared she’d be out.

In the meantime, Laura panicked her Showstopper cake may lack flavour as she spent additional time perfecting the design.

Fortunately for her, Prue cherished the style of her cake, which put her comfy.

Hermine‘s cake won’t have regarded like actress Lupita Nyongo, dropping her factors for presentation, however Prue couldn’t get sufficient of her scrumptious chocolate cake!

The identical couldn’t be stated for others, nonetheless.

Whereas Dave‘s design earned him factors, the judges weren’t so impressed with the style of his cake. Equally, Loriea struggled to grasp her design and Linda’s Bob Marley cake didn’t even have eyes or a mouth.

After deliberating, Prue and Paul determined Loriea can be the first to leave the tent.

The Great British Bake Off is on Tuesdays on Channel 4 at 8pm. Should you’re in search of extra to watch take a look at our TV information.