Who makes up the final five on The Masked Singer?

There’s not lengthy to go till all of the thriller celebrities on The Masked Singer have been revealed- with simply two exhibits to go earlier than the inaugral collection of the eccentric singing contest reaches its conclusion.

Previous to tonight’s episode, we performed a ballot asking our readers who they thought have been behind the remaining masks, based mostly on the commonest strategies to this point.

Have a look under to see who our readers reckon will comply with in the footsteps of Alan Johnson, Kelis and co in being unmasked…

Opinion as to the true id of Octopus was comparatively cut up – however the comfy winner of our ballot was Welsh singer Katherine Jenkins, who got here on high with 36% of the vote.

Subsequent in line was cleaning soap star Sherree Murphy, who bought 12% of the vote, whereas the very same proportion of voters thought that former Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts was Octopus.

9% of these surveyed reckon it’s Australian singer and former X Issue choose Danii Minouge behind the masks, whereas 6% opted for Love Island host Laura Whitmore and an extra 5% for Aussie singer Holly Vallance.

When it got here to guessing the id of Queen Bee, there was a runaway winner – with virtually half of these voting in our ballot (45%) guessing that it’s former Ladies Aloud star Nicola Roberts.

Nonetheless a 3rd of voters reckon that it’s really a member of one other well-known lady band behind the masks, with Little Combine members Jade Thirwall and Jesy Nelson attracting 23% and 10% of the vote respectively.

In the meantime Welsh singer Charlotte Church bought 12% of the vote.

Our voters appear virtually sure of the identiy of Fox – with a whopping 69% of these polled suggesting that actress and singer Denise Van Outen is sporting the costume.

The subsequent hottest reply was Britain’s Acquired Expertise choose Amanda Holden, swith simply 7% of the vote, whereas 6% reckon that Fox may be former EastEnder star Rita Simons.

As soon as once more there’s a runaway winner in our ballot relating to guessing who may be donning the Monster costume, with F**ok You singer Cee Lo Inexperienced securing an almighty 71% of the votes.

Black Eyed Peas rapper and The Voice UK choose will.i.am and dirt star Large Narstie got here in joint second, however they solely attracted 5% of the vote apiece, whereas 2% of these voting suppose it may be Hollywood star Jamie Foxx – now that will be a flip up for the books!

The ballot to find out the id of Hedgehog was by far the most hotly contested, with simply 3% separating the almost certainly candidates – musical theatre star Michael Ball with 31% and comic Jason Manford with 28%.

One other famous person of musical theatre, Alfie Boe, wasn’t too far behind on 18%, whereas comedians Michael McIntyre and Jack Whitehall scored 5% and 4% of the vote respectively.

The Masked Singer continues tonight at 7pm on BBC One