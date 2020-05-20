Who plays Boxer in Netflix’s White Traces?

Netflix crime drama White Traces jumps forwards and backwards between the streets of Manchester and the wild events of Ibiza, because it slowly reveals what occurred to legendary DJ Axel Collins.

For a lot of viewers, the breakout star amongst its massive worldwide solid is Nuno Lopes, who offers an exciting efficiency as Boxer, the Calafat household’s head of safety.

Lopes is likely to be an unfamiliar face to UK audiences on condition that lots of his starring roles have been in his native Portugal, so right here’s a fast introduction for his new followers…

Who plays Boxer in White Traces?

Boxer is a uncommon English-language function for actor Nuno Lopes, 42, whose earlier movie and tv work has primarily been in his native Portugal in addition to Spain and Brazil.

Whereas he could also be a brand new face to some British audiences, Lopes has been performing for the reason that early ’90s, increase a powerful fame as a five-time winner at Portugal’s Golden Globes.

Lopes balances his performing profession with being a DJ, making him an much more pure casting alternative for his White Traces function, because the sequence options some really outrageous nightclub and occasion scenes.

Love this one! Boxer hates me.#WhiteLines https://t.co/yBKF2KGZQB — Nuno Lopes (@NunoLopesTweets) Could 17, 2020

Nuno Lopes social media

Nuno Lopes could be very energetic on Twitter and Instagram, together with his mixed follower rely reaching properly over 200,000.

Twitter: @NunoLopesTweets

Instagram: @NunoLopes

What else has Nuno Lopes starred in?

Nuno Lopes has starred in quite a lot of movies and tv exhibits, discovering specific success in collaborations with Portuguese director Marco Martins.

In 2016, they labored collectively on hard-hitting drama São Jorge (Saint George), a few former boxer who falls on arduous instances and accepts a job as a debt collector. It was praised for its unflinching have a look at the tough financial scenario that Portugal has confronted in latest years and was the nation’s submission to the Finest Overseas-language Movie class on the 90th Academy Awards.

Martins had beforehand solid Lopes in his 2005 drama Alice, which follows a person desperately looking for his daughter, who has been lacking for greater than six months.

Not too long ago, he has starred in a handful of French productions, together with final 12 months’s coming-of-age comedy movie, An Simple Woman.

Who is Boxer and what’s his actual title?

Boxer’s actual title is Duarte Silva and he has labored because the Calafat household’s head of safety for many years, together with throughout their spat with rebellious British DJ Axel Collins.

When Axel’s physique is lastly discovered, Boxer is tasked with discovering out the reality behind his premature dying, becoming a member of forces with the Mancunian’s feisty youthful sister, Zoe Walker (Laura Haddock).

White Traces is on the market to stream on Netflix now. When you’re in search of extra to observe, try our TV information.