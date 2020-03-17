General News

Who plays Evelyn’s old flame in Coronation Street? Where have you seen actor Paul Copley before?

March 17, 2020
Weatherfield battle-axe Evelyn Plummer (Maureen Lipman) was unusually misplaced for phrases when she ran into an old flame on Monday 16th March. Whereas the plucky pensioner was alarmed to see Arthur Medwin, cleaning soap followers might effectively recognise the actor taking part in him from a earlier stint on Coronation Avenue in a special position, and a more moderen look in a rival cleaning soap.

Actor Paul Copley appeared in Emmerdale in 2018 as Obadiah Dingle, estranged father of Charity Dingle who the lairy landlady visited as she revisited her painful previous as a teenage intercourse employee.

Charity had been thrown out by her despicable dad and ended up on the streets the place she was groomed and abused by corrupt cop Mark Bails, ensuing in her falling pregnant with son Ryan Shares who she deserted at delivery.

Going additional again in the archives, Copley appeared on the cobbles in 2007 taking part in Ivor Priestley, a fellow ex-husband of Norris Cole’s former spouse Angela. He performed the visitor position over a number of months.

It’s not simply cleaning soap land Copley has historical past with – the veteran performer has an extended listing of profitable TV credit to his title together with hit exhibits Downton Abbey, Final Tango in Halifax, Name the Midwife, Inside No.9, Hornblower and Queer as Folks.

coronation street evelyn plummer arthur medwin tyrone hobbs

Viewers will see Arthur is eager to reconnect with Evelyn because the week unfolds, a lot to the amusement of her household. The pair reminisce about old instances and talk about how they might have ended up married if issues had been totally different.

When she’s requested on a date by her ex, Evelyn is uncharacteristically excited concerning the probability for some romance and get Claudia Colby to provide her a glamorous makeover – however the no-nonsense store employee just isn’t impressed on the stylist’s OTT efforts and has a wobble about assembly up with Arthur.

Will the couple have get a second probability at happiness? And what stopped them settling down in the primary place all these years in the past?

Go to our devoted Coronation Avenue web page for all the most recent information, interviews and spoilers. If you’re on the lookout for extra to observe take a look at our TV information.

