Who plays Jeff Atkins in 13 Reasons Why?

Onerous-hitting teen drama 13 Reasons Why has come to an finish after 4 seasons on Netflix, a run which noticed it develop into one of many streaming service’s most talked-about exhibits.

The sequence started by exploring why teenage highschool pupil Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) was pushed to suicide and has since tackled different delicate points confronted by at present’s youth.

One of many extra sympathetic characters on the present was baseball participant Jeff Atkins, who appeared all through the primary season, however met a tragic destiny that would have been averted.

Right here’s all the pieces it’s essential to know in regards to the character and who plays him in 13 Reasons Why…

13 Reasons Why: Who plays Jeff Atkins?

Jeff Atkins is performed by Brandon Larracuente, an American actor who first began acting on stage at simply eight years previous. He acquired worldwide recognition after profitable a job in Netflix unique sequence Bloodline, the place he performed Ben Rayburn, the teenage son of Kyle Chandler’s character.

Since leaving 13 Reasons Why, he starred in a reboot of ’90s sitcom Social gathering of 5 on household broadcaster Freeform, however it was cancelled after one season earlier this 12 months.

Jeff Atkins is one Larracuente’s best-known roles, a highschool athlete who genuinely cared in regards to the emotions of these round him, significantly Dylan Minette’s Clay, who he tried to be an excellent good friend to.

How did Jeff die in 13 Reasons Why?

Within the first season of 13 Reasons Why, it’s revealed that Jeff was killed in a automotive accident on the nook of Tanglewood and Bay Road. Initially, it’s implied that his violent destiny was the consequence of drink driving, however a later twist reveals that wasn’t the case.

Jeff had been at Jessica Davis’ occasion together with many different college students of Liberty Excessive, together with Hannah and Clay who get into a giant argument. Sheri affords Hannah a raise dwelling when she spots her sitting alone and she or he agrees, however on the way in which they collide with an important ‘cease’ signal which knocks it out of sight. Sheri refuses to report the incident, making the junction extraordinarily unsafe for street customers.

A while later, Jeff stays sober however heads out to choose up extra alcohol for the opposite company on the occasion. On his return journey from the store, he drives via the junction the place the cease signal needs to be and a automotive crashes into him, killing him earlier than paramedics have an opportunity to reach.

As a result of alcohol in his automotive, some speculate that he had been drink driving, when in reality his tragic dying was via no fault of his personal. Many followers had been upset by the loss and really feel that Jeff deserved a lot better.

13 Reasons Why season four is now streaming on Netflix