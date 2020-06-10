Who plays Jeff Atkins in 13 Reasons Why?

Laborious-hitting teen drama 13 Reasons Why has come to an finish after 4 seasons on Netflix, a run which noticed it grow to be one of many streaming service’s most talked-about reveals.

The collection started by exploring why teenage highschool scholar Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) was pushed to suicide and has since tackled different delicate points confronted by at present’s youth.

One of many extra sympathetic characters on the present was baseball participant Jeff Atkins, who appeared all through the primary season, however met a tragic destiny that would have been averted.

Right here’s all the pieces you want to know concerning the character and who plays him in 13 Reasons Why…

13 Reasons Why: Who plays Jeff Atkins?

Jeff Atkins is performed by Brandon Larracuente, an American actor who first began acting on stage at simply eight years previous. He obtained worldwide recognition after successful a task in Netflix unique collection Bloodline, the place he performed Ben Rayburn, the teenage son of Kyle Chandler’s character.

Since leaving 13 Reasons Why, he starred in a reboot of ’90s sitcom Get together of 5 on household broadcaster Freeform, nevertheless it was cancelled after one season earlier this 12 months.

Jeff Atkins is one Larracuente’s best-known roles, a highschool athlete who genuinely cared concerning the emotions of these round him, notably Dylan Minette’s Clay, who he tried to be good friend to.

How did Jeff die in 13 Reasons Why?

Within the first season of 13 Reasons Why, it’s revealed that Jeff was killed in a automotive accident on the nook of Tanglewood and Bay Road. Initially, it’s implied that his violent destiny was the consequence of drink driving, however a later twist reveals that wasn’t the case.

Jeff had been at Jessica Davis’ get together together with many different college students of Liberty Excessive, together with Hannah and Clay who get into a giant argument. Sheri gives Hannah a elevate dwelling when she spots her sitting alone and she or he agrees, however on the best way they collide with a vital ‘cease’ signal which knocks it out of sight. Sheri refuses to report the incident, making the junction extraordinarily unsafe for highway customers.

A while later, Jeff stays sober however heads out to select up extra alcohol for the opposite friends on the get together. On his return journey from the store, he drives via the junction the place the cease signal needs to be and a automotive crashes into him, killing him earlier than paramedics have an opportunity to reach.

Because of the alcohol in his automotive, some speculate that he had been drink driving, when in reality his tragic dying was via no fault of his personal. Many followers had been upset by the loss and really feel that Jeff deserved significantly better.

