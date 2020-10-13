WHO praised India – Your ‘Healthy Setu App’ is an amazing weapon in fighting Corona

Aarogya Setu App: The Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has strongly praised India’s Aarogya Setu App being used in the fight against Corona Virus. Also Read – Sharad Pawar told PM Modi – Governor used unsymmetrical language in letter sent to CM

Describing the use of the Arogya Setu App by people in India, the Director General said that it helped the public health departments to make predictions about the possible clusters of corona and in this order the scope of investigation of corona virus also increased. Grabesius said that with its help, health officials are getting great help in locating the corona cluster and testing corona.

WHO chief Gabriess said, "The Arogya Setu App in India has been downloaded by 10 million people and is helping the city's public health departments identify areas where Corona has There is a possibility of a cluster. Apart from this, the Arogya Setu app is helping in testing in a targeted way.

Let us know that in the first phase of the infection of the corona virus, the Prime Minister launched the Arogya Setu app, after which a lot of talk was made about its privacy. After the launch of the Arogya Setu app, lakhs of people had installed it and it gets frequent updates related to Corona. Which helps in locating the corona cluster.

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhom Grabesius said that similar to the Arogya Setu app, apps are being made in Germany and America.