WHO said- Corona vaccine will not be available to young and healthy people by 2022, people with risk will be first priority

new Delhi: The World Health Organization has said a lot about the Corona vaccine. WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan has said that a healthy and young person may have to wait until 2022 to receive the corona virus vaccine. Swaminathan also stressed that priority should be given to health workers and those at highest risk.

Despite clinical trials of dozens of vaccine candidates globally for the Corona Vaccine and expected vaccination early this year, the WHO scientist reiterated that large-scale shots were unlikely. Apart from this, to find out who will be the first to win in search of a safe vaccine, he said that work is still being done on it.

Swaminathan quoted The Guardian as saying, "Most people agree that vaccination starts first with health-care workers and front-line workers, but it also needs to define which of them is the most At risk, the elderly will be on priority."

Swaminathan hopes to have at least one effective vaccine by 2021, but it will only be available in limited quantities. The Health Ministry said on Thursday that a total of 67,708 cases of corona have been reported in India during the last 24 hours, after which the number of corona-infected people in the country has risen to 73,07,097. In the last 24 hours 680 deaths have occurred due to infection in the country.