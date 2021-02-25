Who sank Emma Coronel: all the signs point to the “Licenciado”, his own compadre

“Chapo’s” wife faces charges that carry a penalty of at least 10 years to life in prison (Photo: REUTERS / Brendan McDermid)

In the case against Emma Coronel Aispuro the indications of the “Collaborating Witness 1”, That is, of Dámaso López Núñez, Graduate, godfather of one of the twins that the former beauty queen procreated with Joaquín Guzmán Loera, El Chapo.

According to the FBI special agent’s affidavit, Eric S. McGuire, the accusation is based on reviews of thousands of communications intercepted, interrogations of more than a hundred members and former members of the Sinaloa Cartel, also another collaborator (a prolific drug trafficker who moved cocaine for the organization).

However, it was the “senior partner” of the Chapo who offered the most information about the alleged criminal conspiracies of his own comadre for drug trafficking; with her he planned, in addition to Guzmán Loera’s children, escape from the Altiplano prison in 2015.

As are the signs on the indictment filed on February 17 passed before him D.C., as well the same testimonies of López Núñez are in an identical way, who testified on January 22 and 23, 2019 in Room 8D of the Eastern District Court of New York on the call “Judgment of the century”.

The former beauty queen pays the consequences of having been betrayed by her compadre (Photo: Instagram / @ EmmaCoronela)

Perhaps the only new thing is that North American authorities decided to hide the identity of their “witness” for mere formality, but in essence, it’s about López Núñez. This can be corroborated with press records on the appearance of the Graduate with similarities that border on the obvious.

Since that time “Cleto” had been mentioned, Guzmán Loera’s collaborator who manufactured synthetic drugs (heroin) in Durango and who was referred to in one of the letters that the capo delivered to his wife, with which, he ended up using her as a conspirator in the cartel’s operations and the reason that he has the latter in a prison in Alexandria, Virginia.

López Núñez also He confessed about the letters sent by his compadre, through his comadre; He also related the discussion to deliver a GPS watch to the Chapo and know his exact location in the cell for the 2015 escape; at the same time, He told about the second plan for Guzmán Loera to escape before being extradited to the US, a project that started in February 2016 but did not materialize.

He spoke the same about his participation in the first escape, how the same Chapo He confessed that he heard noises from the construction of the tunnel under his cell, a week after the escape that occurred on Saturday, July 11, 2015.

The lawyer is the main prosecution witness against Emma Coronel (Photo: File)

It was in a meeting in La Tuna, Badiraguato, Sinaloa, that the compadres discussed the issue, together with Pedrito loaiza, a Belizean drug trafficker. The Chapo He confessed that his fellow inmates complained about the noise underground, since the concrete was resistant and the tasks to penetrate it caused an alert.

In paragraph 25 of the accusation against Colonel Aispuro, the FBI agent details that they were Guzmán Loera’s sons who reported that their father already heard the construction of the tunnel. This, in a meeting that “Collaborating Witness 1” had with Los Chapitos to follow up on the plan. Emma Coronel let him know, since he was a regular visitor to the Altiplano prison and she was not monitored by the Mexican authorities in her encounters with the capo.

With the available data, it seems that the North American authorities had only made a summary of those appearances of Dámaso López Núñez and presented charges against the wife of the Chapo.

For example, in paragraph 33, the document indicates that “Collaborating Witness 1” received $ 100,000 from Emma Coronel to acquire land near the Altiplano prison in 2016, exactly what the Graduate confessed in 2019, when he said that he took the same amount, because although again he agreed to collaborate for the escape of his compadre, he did not have money.

The two twins María Joaquina and Emali Guadalupe are 10 years old (Photo: File)

Eventually, the recent February 17 file says, López Núñez received up to a million dollars to buy the property.

In the same way, it appears in various journalistic notes from two years ago that, the Graduate god a $ 2 million bribe to a federal prison officer so that his compadre would return from Juarez City to the Altiplano, but this did not prosper. The same reference is established in paragraphs 33 and 34 of the Case 1: 21-mj-00240 against Coronel Aispuro.

Regarding the acquisition of weapons, a warehouse and the armored truck (paragraph 26 accusation against Coronel Aispuro) near the Altiplano; as well as the escape scheduled for a weekend (paragraph 28 accusation against Emma Coronel) of 2015, he also confessed Dámaso López Núñez on January 23, 2019, on the second day of his interrogation led by the prosecutor Amanda Liskamm.

According to the chronicles of his presentation, López Núñez arrived in the courtroom for the first time on Tuesday, January 22, 2019.

When he took the stand he looked at his compadre and hit his chest with his fist; when questioned by the defense about that gesture of apparent loyalty, answered: “because i love him”. However, he commented that circumstances had forced him to testify and decided to think about his family.

Colonel Aispuro’s attorney, Jeffrey Lichtman, did not request bail for his client (Photo: REUTERS / Jane Rosenberg)

Emma Coronel will serve her first 48 hours behind bars, directly affected by the statements of her compadre who, as well as ended up betraying the Chapo, now she suffers the same consequences, only two years later.

Dámaso López Núñez met the Chapo in 1999, when he became deputy director of the Puente Grande prison, Jalisco, where the leader of the Sinaloa Cartel was in command and who was imprisoned after being arrested in Guatemala in 1993.

López Núñez is from Sinaloa, where he worked in the command as head of investigation in car theft; but already in Puente Grande he helped Guzmán Loera to introduce cell phones, alcohol, cocaine, food from restaurants, sex workers, among other whims of the master and lord of the maximum security prison. Before the kingpin’s escape, on January 18, 2001, the official resigned because alleged links of corruption were already weighing on him.

Then I would contact Chapo, would become his lieutenant to buy ranches, to deliver bribes to military and coordinate drug shipments; besides being godfather of one of the last two daughters of the Guzmán Aispuro family. He was arrested in May 2017 and extradited to the United States in July 2018.

In accordance with Anabel Hernandez, era foreseeable the arrest of Emma Coronel, as her assurance is strategicBecause she knows the ins and outs of the criminal group, hence the US authorities can obtain valuable information from her.

A relevant factor is that the wife of Chapo she could be pressured into an arrangement to see her daughters again: María Joaquina and Emali Guadalupe. In turn, for the journalist specializing in drug trafficking, there are no doubts about the identity of the so-called “Collaborating Witness 1”.

“It is clear that the prosecution witness is Dámaso López Núñez, there is no doubt that it is him, Damaso is his compadre, godfather of one of the twins. Know intimately the life of Chapo Y he will surely have a lot to throw at Emma”Said the reporter.

Interviewed by this means, she added that although Guzmán Loera’s wife is emotionally fragile because she was betrayed by her husband and displayed in court, she could cooperate beyond spite.

However, the leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel would have to choose to abandon her to her fate, at the risk that her knowledge of the organization helps to cause harm to Los Chapitos and Ismael Zambada García, May. But the former model would have a legitimate interest in returning to their little ones, because one of his biggest fears was that they would be abandoned.

“What scared him the most was that his daughters would end up alone, unprotected; that will end ashamed of who their father was. Now ashamed by the serious accusations that her mother has in jail, ”Anabel Hernández told Infobae Mexico. She dealt with the now detained for two years as a source of information.

Anabel Hernández said that Emma Coronel would seek to return soon with her daughters and could accept an arrangement (PHOTO: RASHIDE FRIAS /CUARTOSCURO.COM)

He emphasized that the 10-year-old girls would be left in the care of their grandmother, Mrs. Blanca Aispuro, or his aunt, Emma Coronel’s sister. Though there is a risk that custody of the twins will be lured by the US government, by having US nationality, since his parents are in prison.

To date, only one accusation document of 12 pages is known, but that is enough to underpin that “Collaborating Witness 1” is the Graduate. In addition, this does not mean that there is no greater evidence that could be presented in a trial, if it is advanced; as intercepted messages and more witnesses could be offered.

According to the prosecution of the case 1:21-mj-00240, Emma Coronel was a messenger for the Chapo and conspired to send narcotics to the United States, both actions, between 2012 and 2017. In addition to planning the escape of her husband in 2015.

After being arrested at the Washington-Dulles International Airport on February 22, she was presented in the District of Columbia Court a day later, where it was determined that she would remain in pretrial detention. At the appearance, he assured that he understood the charges, which have a penalty of at least 10 years and up to life imprisonment. It is not known if the Chapo you have already been notified of the arrest.

