Who says Football Manager is a niche game? FM 2022 exceeds a new sales milestone

It is common for deliveries like Football Manager 2022 to bring to light multiple news about how it has ended up affecting the management saga of Sports Interactive to real football, as has recently happened with a promotion to Ligue 1. However, its popularity goes far beyond football simulation experts and the sporting directors of some clubs.

Miles Jacobson, director and executive producer of the title, has announced through a message on his personal account of Twitter what Football Manager 2022 has sold over a million copies on PC until this moment. This is a very remarkable figure for a title and a saga of these characteristics, which has always been considered very niche but has been gaining popularity in recent years.

Despite sales, the game is on Game PassJacobson has thanked the players who have purchased the game emphasizing that we are in difficult economic times. In addition, he has thanked not only those who have bought it, but also those who have played it on Game Passas the title is also available on Microsoft’s subscription service (which makes it an even more commendable achievement).

We encourage you to take a look at the analysis of Football Manager 2022 that our colleague Martín Amechazurra published in November of last year, in which he makes it clear that it is a conservative installment but with the highest level of simulation and realism that has been reached in the saga to date.

