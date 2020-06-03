Who should be the focus of Tiger King season 2?

It was the undisputed hit present of lockdown – even Prince William was speaking about Tiger King.

So it’s no shock that everybody is anticipating a second season of the present to pop up on Netflix someday quickly. Particularly as Nicholas Cage is getting ready to play Joe Unique in a brand new drama impressed by this extraordinary story.

However the place would the subsequent sequence take us?

Very like Making a Assassin‘s Steven Avery, there’s a lot of curiosity in Joe Unique even whereas he’s behind bars. United States President Donald Trump even supplied to look into his case to see if he might be pardoned. With tons of unseen footage nonetheless stocked up from the first sequence of Tiger King, it could be simple to proceed focussing on the troubled zoo keeper as he protests his innocence.

However, in a transfer that might see Joe Unique spitting feathers, some viewers counsel any second sequence should be about his nemesis, Carole Baskin, who has additionally achieved notoriety since the programme aired. She has just lately taken management of Unique’s zoo, after it was initially handed over to Jeff Lowe.

What about Doc Antle? He supplied many stunning moments in the sequence, not least of all when former worker Barbara Fisher supplied chilling testimony of how his zoo was run like a cult, and the way the ladies there have been handled, not to mention the animals. Absolutely this story requires additional scrutiny?

After which there’s head zookeeper Erik Cowie, who testified at Joe Unique’s trial and nonetheless works at the zoo – properly not less than he did earlier than Carole Baskin took over.

In fact these are simply the tales we learn about, and there are more likely to be many different vibrant characters in Joe Unique’s orbit – maybe there’s an much more superb story ready to be instructed for sequence two?

We might like to know what you suppose. Use the ballot under to tell us what you wish to see from Tiger King season two.

