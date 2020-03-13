Who should Lola be with in EastEnders – Jay or Peter? Have your say!

Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) is again on monitor with boyfriend Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) after rejecting his proposal and terminating her being pregnant, however her fella has no concept she shared a secret evening of ardour with outdated flame Peter Beale (Dayle Hudson) following their battle.

The cursed EastEnders couple capped off a difficult week on Thursday 12th March when Jay rushed to be at Lo’s aspect on the clinic and apologised for his response to her unplanned being pregnant, admitting he solely popped the query in the hope it could persuade her to maintain their child.

Respecting her choice it was not the correct time for them to introduce a child into the connection, the younger lovers appeared to clear the air and put the previous few days behind them.

Nonetheless, some dwelling truths that may by no means be unsaid had been aired in the current row with Jay, leaving Lola doubting their future to the purpose the place she obtained tipsy with the buff Mr Beale and ended up sleeping with him.

Hours later, the harassed hairdresser caught Peter’s eye as she and Jay hugged it out after they returned to the Sq. from her termination – we sense unfinished enterprise between the childhood sweethearts.

Now it’s over to you – who do RadioTimes.com readers suppose Lola is healthier off with? Effectively-meaning, if sometimes intense, Jay? Who’s not solely on the lookout for love, he’s on the lookout for a good storyline, a adequate purpose as any to maintain him with Lola.

Or the new-look Peter? The strapping prodigal son wants to interrupt some hearts, in any other case what’s the purpose? Plus it could properly gasoline the Beale/Mitchell feud. Although Jay’s the one with the regular job, as Peter seems to be a part-time private trainer-cum-relief pint puller at his granny’s homosexual bar.

Who’s obtained the higher prospects? Who deserves to be Lola’s different half? You determine…



