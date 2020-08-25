Who stars in Billie Piper’s Sky show I Hate Suzie? Your guide to the cast and characters

New Sky comedy I Hate Suzie is constructed round the one and solely Billie Piper, who stars as Suzie Pickles – in a tightly-written, humorous, and brilliantly well-acted show that will get a 4 star overview from us. (Comply with the hyperlink to learn our I Hate Suzie overview.)

Nevertheless, the drama’s small, compact cast additionally options some acquainted faces. Listed below are the characters you’ll see on display screen, and the actors who play them:

Billie Piper performs Suzie Pickles



Sky



Who is Suzie Pickles? As a youngster, Suzie Pickles shot to fame after singing in a TV expertise contest; she turned much more of a star after enjoying Captain Brea in the fashionable sci-fi sequence Quo Vardis. However for the final dozen years, the roles she’s been getting have been considerably much less high-profile – which makes it dizzyingly thrilling when she hears she’s gained an enormous position in a Disney film.

Nevertheless, earlier than the information has even been introduced, Suzie’s world is shattered. Intimate footage of her in a “compromising place” have been stolen in a cellphone hack and launched on-line, with large implications for her performing profession and for her marriage to husband Cob.

What else has Billie Piper been in? The Olivier Award-winning actress might be finest recognized for enjoying Belle in Secret Diary of a Name Woman (additionally by I Hate Suzie’s author Lucy Prebble), and for enjoying Rose Tyler in Physician Who. Different notable roles have included Karen in the TV sequence Collateral, Lily in Penny Dreadful, and Fanny Value in Mansfield Park.

Leila Farzad performs Naomi Jones

Who is Naomi? Suzie’s finest buddy and supervisor. She has recognized Suzie since childhood and has caught along with her by means of thick and skinny, though Suzie can typically be troublesome and self-absorbed.

What else has Leila Farzad been in? Leila Farzad has appeared in Lee Ingleby drama Harmless, Cuffs, and Peppa Pig (as Mummy Cat).

Daniel Ings performs Cob Betterton

Who is Cob? Suzie’s husband. He lives along with her and their son Frank in a phenomenal, low-ceilinged cottage in a countryside village. Cob and Suzie appear to be a profound mismatch, and he clearly harbours some deep resentments. And he’s not finest happy when pictures are leaked of his spouse with one other man – to put it mildly.

What else has Daniel Ings been in? He’s had fairly just a few high-profile roles in latest years! Daniel Ings performed Prince Philip’s philandering buddy Mike Parker in The Crown, Luke in Lovesick, Matt Taverner in W1A, Francis in The English Sport, and David Gilkes in the Black Mirror episode Smithereens. Different credit embody Psychoville, Mount Nice, and Intercourse Schooling.

Dexter Fletcher performs Benjamin Detroit

Who is Ben Detroit? A once-famous actor who Suzie meets at Comedian Con. He lives a wild, cocaine-fuelled life-style, and clearly has a number of skeletons in his closet.

What else has Dexter Fletcher been in? The actor and director has starred in Lock, Inventory and Two Smoking Barrels, Resort Babylon, Band of Brothers (as John W Martin), and Press Gang. As a director, his credit embody Rocketman and Eddie the Eagle.

Luke Franks as Raptor

Who is Raptor? The interviewer at Comedian Con, the place Billie Piper seems on the foremost stage to focus on Quo Vardis.

What else has Luke Franks been in? The TV host’s credit embody Cereal Time, Pet Faculty, Scrambed!, and Confetti.

Matthew Jordan-Caws performs Frank

Who is Frank? Cob and Suzie’s younger son. He’s deaf, and communicates by way of signal language.

What else has Matthew Jordan-Caws been in? That is his first TV look.

All episodes of I Hate Suzie will arrive on Sky and NOW TV on 27th August 2020.