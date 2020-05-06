Who stars in series 3 of BBC autism drama The A Phrase?

Because the BBC’s much-loved drama The A Phrase returns for a 3rd season, a lot has modified – and far has stayed the identical.

That additionally applies to the solid, with key actors returning to their roles (Christopher Eccleston, Lee Ingleby, Morven Christie…) and new actors becoming a member of for the newest series (Julie Hesmondhalgh, David Gyasi…). Right here’s who you’ll see on display screen:

Max Vento performs Joe Hughes

Who is Joe Hughes? As we meet him for series three, Joe is now 10-years-old and dwelling in two locations directly after his dad and mom’ divorce, “processing the seismic change in his life by means of the filter of his autism”.

What else has Max Vento been in? The younger actor has additionally appeared in two brief movies, Cotton Wool and Empty Areas.

Lee Ingleby performs Paul Hughes

Who is Paul Hughes? Joe’s father.

What else has Lee Ingleby been in? Apart from his position as Knight Bus conductor Stan Shunpike in the 2004 film Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Lee Ingleby is principally identified for his TV work. Latest roles have included David Collins in Harmless, presently repeating on ITV; the voice of Captain Campion in Watership Down; and Nick Huntley in the 2017 series of Line of Obligation. He’s additionally a voice actor for Bob the Builder, and performed John Bacchus in Inspector George Gently. Different credit embrace Our Zoo, The 5, White Warmth, and Early Doorways.

Morven Christie performs Alison Hughes

Who is Alison Hughes? Joe’s mom.

What else has Morven Christie been in? Morven Christie not too long ago starred as DS Lisa Armstrong in ITV’s The Bay. She’s additionally identified for enjoying Amanda Hopkins in Grantchester, and Kirsten Lindstrom in Agatha Christie adaptation Ordeal by Innocence. Earlier than that, there have been roles in The Substitute, Physician Who (as “O’Donnell”), Hunted, Twenty Twelve, and Misplaced in Austen.

Christopher Eccleston performs Maurice Scott

Who is Maurice Scott? Joe’s grandfather, and Alison’s father. He’s a widower, and since series one has had a sophisticated relationship with native girl Louise Wilson.

What else has Christopher Eccleston been in? Many will, of course, know Christopher Eccleston finest because the Ninth Physician from Physician Who – a job he left in 2005. Since then, he’s starred as Claude in the TV series Heroes, Joseph Bede in The Shadow Line, Robert in Protected Home, Matt Jamison in The Leftovers, and Greg in Come Dwelling. The actor first rose to fame in TV reveals together with Our Pals in the North, Hillsborough, Hearts and Minds, and Cracker. His movie credit embrace Let Him have It, Shallow Grave, and 28 Days Later.

Pooky Quesnel performs Louise Wilson

Who is Louise Wilson? A music trainer, who has a posh relationship with Maurice. Her son Ralph has Down’s Syndrome.

What else has Pooky Quesnel been in? One of Pooky Quesnel’s first massive TV roles was as Dr Monica Broome in Cardiac Arrest (1994), the debut drama by Line of Obligation creator Jed Mercurio. Extra not too long ago, she’s performed Mo Buckley in gripping TV thriller The Sufferer, Fiona Craig in W1A, Marion in Kiss Me First, Dorothea Ames in Class, and Mrs Phillips in Pleasure and Prejudice and Zombies.

Leon Harrop performs Ralph

Who is Ralph? Louise’s son, who has Down’s Syndrome. In series two, Maurice determined to make use of Ralph on the brewery.

What else has Leon Harrop been in? The actor’s first TV look was in 2009 TV drama The Avenue. Extra not too long ago he’s performed Albie in Sky comedy Brassic, George in Transferring On, and Lee in From There To Right here.

Sarah Gordy performs Katie

Who is Katie? Ralph’s girlfriend, who he’s been courting for the final two years.

What else has Sarah Gordy been in? Sarah Gordy MBE performed Girl Pamela Holland in the BBC drama Upstairs Downstairs, and labored once more with screenwriter Heidi Thomas on her different present, Name the Midwife. She’s additionally performed Orlando Quine in Strike, and appeared in Medical doctors and Holby Metropolis.

Julie Hesmondhalgh performs Heather

Who is Heather? A trainer.

What else has Julie Hesmondhalgh been in? Coronation Avenue followers will keep in mind her as Hayley Cropper (FKA Hayley Patterson), a job she performed for 1277 episodes between 1998 and 2014. Since then, she’s starred as Amanda Wadsworth in Comfortable Valley, Cleo Whitaker in Cucumber, and Trish Winterman in Broadchurch – a efficiency which earned her a BAFTA nomination. She performed Judy Maddox in the Physician Who episode Kerblam!, and starred alongside Daybreak French in ITV’s The Bother with Maggie Cole.

Molly Wright performs Rebecca Hughes

Who is Rebecca Hughes? Alison’s daughter, and Joe’s older half-sister. Her organic father is Stuart, performed by Ralf Little.

What else has Molly Wright been in? The younger actress performed Lulu Lane in the 2016 series of Our Lady; she was additionally Alex in the film Apostasy.

David Gyasi performs Ben

Who is Ben? A new character in series three. As his character description goes, “Born in London, Ben moved to Manchester when he was 19, and he now considers the town his house. The final 20 years have seen him arrange his personal enterprise as a panorama gardener, get married, have a daughter – Molly, who’s 11 – get divorced, and arrange house on his personal as a weekend dad. The first time Ben meets Alison, she picks a combat with him over Joe… and Joe turns into the explanation they carry on assembly. Ben has an ease with Joe that not many individuals have. He’d name it laziness, however what Alison sees is somebody ho takes Joe as he finds him, who isn’t in his face on a regular basis. It’s new to Alison, and he or she finds herself liking Ben all of the extra as a result of of it…”

What else has David Gyasi been in? The actor beforehand appeared alongside his The A Phrase co-star Lee Ingleby in the 2012 series White Warmth. Since then, he’s performed Percival in the film Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Agreus Astrayon in Carnival Row, Achilles in Troy: Fall of a Metropolis, and Lex Carnahan in the TV series Containment. David Gyasi additionally appeared in Interstellar (enjoying Romilly) and the 2012 film Cloud Atlas.

Gemma Paige North performs Sarah Hibbs

Who is Sarah Hibbs? A character who’s made a handful of appearances in earlier series of The A Phrase. She’s a single mom with a ten-year-old son, Invoice, who has a spread of well being issues.

What else has Gemma Paige North been in? Latest roles have included Mrs Conners in Peaky Blinders, Lou in So Awkward, and Sally Jameson in Butterfly.

Matt Greenwood performs Tom Clarke

Who is Tom Clarke? Rebecca’s finest pal.

What else has Matt Greenwood been in? He’s had small roles in Giri/Haji (as Rodney’s pal), Bohemian Rhapsody, Casualty, and Waterloo Highway.

Travis Smith performs Mark

Who is Mark? A teenager with autism. He’s the son of Sophie Berwick, who labored at Paul’s gastropub.

What else has Travis Smith been in? The younger actor made his performing debut in The A Phrase.