Who stole the crown jewels on Saturday Night Takeaway?

Ant and Dec are recognized for developing with thrilling methods to maintain viewers tuned in on Saturday Night Takeaway.

Again in 2017, the TV legends actually received viewers hooked with their Lacking Crown Jewels mini-series.

The Lacking Crown Jewels adopted on from the present’s Who Shot Simon Cowell? whodunnit, which noticed music mogul Simon murdered at his personal occasion.

The plot concerned Ant and Dec being tasked with guarding the Crown Jewels at the Tower of London after receiving their OBEs in the January earlier than.

Nevertheless, issues went flawed when the jewels had been stolen and the duo needed to uncover who Maskface – the one who stole them – is.

So, who stole the Crown Jewels?

After week’s of ready to see the thriller solved, viewers lastly realized who was accountable.

In a British TV first, Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway was broadcast dwell from Walt Disney Resort in Florida.

The present noticed the last instalment of Who Stole The Lacking Crown Jewels as Maskface was unveiled as none apart from Ant and Dec’s former BFF from SMTV, Cat Deeley.

Cat revealed her plot was to change into Queen after feeling overshadowed by Ant and Dec’s success following SMTV.

After the revelation, Cat joined Ant and Dec dwell the place they revealed plans to deliver again SMTV the following yr for its 20th anniversary.

Who starred in The Lacking Crown Jewels?

The mini-series included plenty of well-known faces, from Emilia Fox – who returned to go up the investigation – to Michael Sheen and Alan Shearer.

Different celebrities who made an look included Carol Vorderman, Dame Shirley Bassey, Clare Balding, Alan Titchmarsh, Katherine Jenkins, Jessica Ennis-Hill, Gareth Malone and Martin Lewis.

In the meantime, actress and comic Joanna Lumley had a really large position in the skit, enjoying Head of the Honoured – a secret and elite organisation.

She was the one who issued Ant and Dec with the process of defending the Crown Jewels.

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway is on Saturday at 7pm, ITV