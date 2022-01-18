Who voted Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Cristiano Ronaldo and the great figures in The Best awards

Lewandowski won The Best award for the best footballer in the world (EFE)

Robert Lewandowski won the prize The Best to the best footballer of 2021, awarded by the FIFA this Monday night in a virtual ceremony from Zurich. The gunner of Bayern Munich thus the thorn was removed from the Golden Ball, the other great individual award in football, won at the end of November by the Argentine Lionel Messi. Precisely, the 33-year-old Pole, who had already won the trophy in 2020, was competing for this award with the Argentine and with Liverpool’s Egyptian striker, Mohamed Salah.

In the 2020-2021 season, Lewy made history in Bundesliga by signing 41 goals in that course (with 29 games played). One more goal than the previous record in the same campaign in the German league, which was held Gerd Müller for half a century. Such figures helped him to be the most voted by the jury of these awards of the FIFA, made up of national team coaches, captains, journalists and also fans from all over the world.

Shortly after the gala, which was held virtually, without an audience and without most of the protagonists, as a result of the covid-19 pandemic, the votes of the captains and coaches of the countries that are part of the competition were published. FIFA. Each one had to choose three players, among the 11 originally nominated by a group of former footballers, and they couldn’t choose themselves, in case of appearing among the candidates. The first name took five points, the second, three and the last, one.

The votes of the big stars:

Lionel Messi: Neymar, Kylian Mbappé y Karim Benzema.

Cristiano Ronaldo: Robert Lewandowski, N’Golo Kante and Jorginho.

Robert Lewandowski: Jorginho, Lionel Messi y Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mohamed Salah: Jorginho, Lionel Messi y Robert Lewandowski.

Luka Modric: Karim Benzema, Jorginho and Robert Lewandowski.

Sergio Busquets: Lionel Messi, Robert Lewanwoski and Erling Haaland.

Harry Kane: Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi and N’Golo Kante.

Virgil van Dijk: Mohamed Salah, Robert Lewandowski and N’Golo Kante.

Giorgio Chiellini: Jorginho, Robert Lewandowski and N’Golo Kante.

Hugo Lloris: Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe y N’Golo Kante.

Thiago Silva: Neymar, Robert Lewandoski and Jorginho.

Gareth Bale: Robert Lewandowski, Karim Benzema y Mohamed Salah.

Eden Hazard: Karim Benzema, Kevin de Bruyne and Jorginho.

Manuel Neuer: Robert Lewandowski, Mohamed Salah and N’Golo Kante.

William Ochoa: Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski y Cristiano Ronaldo.

Paolo Guerrero: Mohamed Salah, Lionel Messi y Kevin de Bruyne.

The votes of the coaches:

Gareth Southgate (England): Jorginho, Kevin de Bruyne and Lionel Messi.

Didier Deschamps (France): Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappé and N’Golo Kanté.

Hansi Flick (Germany): Robert Lewandowski, Mohamed Salah and Kylian Mbappé.

Roberto Mancini (Italy): Jorginho, Robert Lewandowski, and Kylian Mbappé.

Louis van Gaal (Netherlands): N’Golo Kanté, Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah.

Fernando Santos (Portugal): N’Golo Kante, Jorginho and Robert Lewandowski.

Luis Enrique (Spain): Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho.

Tite (Brazil): Robert Lewandowski, Mohamed Salah y Karim Benzema.

Martin Lasarte (Chile): Robert Lewandowski, Karim Benzema and Erling Haaland.

Reinaldo Wheel (Colombia): Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski y Karim Benzema.

The votes of the Argentine coaches:

Lionel Scaloni (Argentina): Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé y Neymar.

Gustavo Alfaro (Ecuador): Lionel Messi, Kevin de bruyne and Kylian Mbappé.

Guillermo Barros Schelotto (Paraguay): Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema y Robert Lewandowski.

Gerardo Martino (Mexico): Robert Lewandowski, Karim Benzema and Lionel Messi.

Ricardo Gareca (Peru): Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi.

Joseph Pekerman (Venezuela): Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante.

