Who Wants to be a Millionaire? celebrates a new £1 million winner

ITV says the one sixth ever million-pound winner will function on the new sequence of Who Wants to be a Millionaire? when it returns for 5 episodes in September.

They have been tight-lipped over the id of the new millionaire and the way the sport performed out, however Millionaire host Jeremy Clarkson stated in a assertion he was “completely thrilled and delighted that we’ve discovered somebody who appears to know nearly the whole lot.

“I can’t look ahead to the viewers to see it and I would like to watch it again, too. I used to be simply in awe of this contestant and suppose they’re most likely the most effective the present has ever had in its 22-year historical past. It was a pleasure to sit and watch it unfold.”

Clarkson stated he’s not embarrassed to say he was a bit emotional on the win “however boy did it really feel good”.

He added: “It felt like we whizzed by means of the 15 questions and all of a sudden, confetti was falling from the ceiling and I used to be saying ‘You’ve simply gained one million kilos’. I wasn’t positive I’d ever get to utter these immortal six phrases.”

Millionaire’s producers stated that this sequence was filmed with out a studio viewers due to COVID-19 and strict authorities tips round social distancing. However 4 lifelines remained, so every contestant had 50:50, Ask The Host and two alternatives to Cellphone A Pal.

The winner, maybe the best ever in accordance to each Clarkson and ITV, will be part of earlier contestants made millionaires by the present Judith Keppel (2000), David Edwards (2001), Robert Brydges (2001), Pat Gibson (2004) and Ingram Willcox (2006).

In the event you’re in search of extra to watch, take a look at our TV information.