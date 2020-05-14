Who Wants to Be a Millionaire contestants ‘cheated behind Chris Tarrant’s again’ says Mark Labbett

The Chase star Mark Labbett has alleged that he is aware of of contestants who efficiently cheated on widespread quiz present Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, duping the present’s host Chris Tarrant.

Talking about Charles and Diana Ingram, whose 2001 dishonest conviction was not too long ago dramatised for Quiz, Labbett mentioned that he knew of people that had cheated “higher” than the Ingrams.

“I do know of people that cheated on Millionaire much better than that by having fellow quizzers seated simply behind Chris Tarrant of their eyeline,” he instructed the Each day Star.

Labbett – popularly referred to as ‘The Beast’ in his position as a Chaser – continued, “If the Ingrams did cheat they cheated stupidly.”

The so-called ‘Coughing Main’ scandal from the early Noughties was the topic of a current three-part ITV drama, Quiz, starring Matthew Macfadyen, Sian Clifford, and Michael Sheen as Tarrant.

Talking beforehand on The Chris Moyles Present on Radio X, Tarrant mentioned that he had loved the drama, however maintained that Charles Ingram had cheated: “The underside line is he’s [Charles Ingram’s] a rotter and a cad and a bandit and he was responsible. No query in my thoughts in any respect that he was responsible.”

The Ingrams keep their innocence to this present day, and introduced final month their plans to as soon as once more attraction their conviction.

