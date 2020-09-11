Who Wants to be a Millionaire crowns Donald Fear as first jackpot winner in 14 years

After a week of nail-biting episodes, Who Wants to be a Millionaire? lastly topped its sixth winner after a 14-year wait.

Host Jeremy Clarkson was delighted to verify Donald Fear acquired the ultimate query proper which secured the jackpot.

It was very a lot a household affair as Donald revealed his brother had beforehand bagged a hefty quantity on Millionaire whereas Jeremy was the host.

His brother acquired £500,000 and when Donald initially tried to get on the ITV present, he promised to get “one additional” than his sibling – and that, he did.

???? Fast shout out to Donald’s brother Davyth Fear who received £500,000 earlier in @JeremyClarkson’s reign as host! #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire pic.twitter.com/shEgThcwKS — Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? (@MillionaireUK) September 11, 2020

All through the episode, Jeremy was fully bewildered as Donald raced via the questions barely stumbling.

The time got here, and Donald was requested: “In 1718, which pirate died in battle off the coast of what’s now North Carolina?”

After all, with out hesitation, Donald answered Blackbeard and bagged the jackpot – with three lifelines nonetheless in tact.

This was the first time a contestant had walked away with £1million for the reason that collection was revived with Jeremy Clarkson as host in 2018.

Of the 5 earlier winners to have picked up the highest prize, the latest was nearly 15 years in the past, with Ingram Wilcox answering all 15 questions appropriately again in 2006.

Two of the opposite former winners have gone on to efficiently seem on hit BBC Two quiz present Eggheads, with each the first winner Judith Keppel (who received in 2000) and fourth winner Pat Gibson (who received in 2004) becoming a member of the knowledgeable group on the present, hosted by Jeremy Vine.

The opposite earlier winners, Robert Brydges and David Edwards, each received the highest prize in 2001, with the latter occurring to compete in each collection of Are You an Egghead? however in the end developing brief in each.

After all, there’s different instance of a contestant answering all 15 questions appropriately: the notorious case of Charles Ingram, who later had the prize cash withdrawn after he was accused of collaborating in a rip-off to win the prize that included his sister and one other contestant coughing after they heard the right reply.

Regardless of being discovered responsible of dishonest, Ingram nonetheless maintains his innocence in the case, which was the topic of a extremely acclaimed three-part ITV drama, Quiz, earlier this 12 months starring Matthew Macfadyen and Sian Clifford.

