‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’ Finale Cashes in Viewers – Variety

The ultimate episode of Jimmy Kimmel’s particular stint as host of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” completed with respectable numbers on Thursday evening.

The finale topped the evening with a 0.9 score amongst adults 18-49 and drew 6.6 million complete viewers, a season excessive for the quiz present. Ranking-wise, the present’s largest quantity was nonetheless a 1.1 from its season premiere. Proper after, “Holey Moley” scored a bogey, ticking down fractionally to a 0.7 score and three.9 million viewers. “To Inform The Reality” rounded off the evening with a 0.6 score and three.6 million viewers, which can be down a little from final week.

On Fox, “Movie star Watch Celebration” got here in even at a 0.Four score and 1.5 million viewers. “Labor of Love” misplaced floor from final week, delivering a 0.2 score and slightly below 1 million viewers. That’s roughly even on its poor premiere numbers.

“Council of Dads” led the way in which for NBC with a 0.Four and a couple of.eight million viewers, the identical numbers as final week. “Blindspot” additionally didn’t budge from final episode, scoring a 0.three and slightly below 2 million viewers. NBC Information’ “America in Disaster” particular rounded issues off with a 0.three and 1.9 million viewers.

Over on CBS, “Man With a Plan” was even ratings-wise at a 0.6, however misplaced some viewers to find yourself with 4.eight million, its lowest tally of the season thus far. “Broke” ticked down to a 0.5 score and simply over Four million viewers.

The CW’s Thursday evening lineup didn’t transfer from the week earlier than, with “Within the Darkish” and “Burden of Reality” each scoring a 0.1 score, with the previous drawing 425,000 viewers and the latter 532,000.