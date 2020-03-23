General News

WHO warns of ‘accelerating’ pandemic, expects Olympics decision soon

March 23, 2020
1 Min Read




three hours in the past
Sports activities

Go away a remark

The COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating, the International Effectively being Group (WHO) talked about on Monday, with larger than 300,000 circumstances now recorded and infections reported from nearly every nation.



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment