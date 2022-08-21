Who was Darya Dugina, the daughter of Putin’s favorite philosopher

File photo of Russian philosopher Darya Dugina

Darya Dugina, daughter of the renowned Russian philosopher Aleksandr Dugin, died this Saturday after the explosion of the vehicle in which she was driving through the Moscow region. Although the first reports did not give details about the episode, it is known that it was a explosion that could have been provoked on a road in Rublyovka, residential area in the suburbs of Moscow, and some media speculate on the possibility that it was an attack that was directed against his father, considered the brain of President Vladimir Putin.

Darya Platonova Dugina was 30 years old, a philosopher graduated from Moscow State University, specializing in Neoplatonism, and engaged in journalism as a skilled political commentator.

Passionate about the ideas of Plato and neoplatonic thinkers, Dugina claimed that they were authors who can provide clues about current events. He also claimed the writings of the Marxist theorist Antonio Gramsci and his ideas on “hegemony.” In an interview he stated that “The main battle today is not so much military as cultural”. . . . In addition, he highlighted the legacy of Jean Baudrillard and Martin Heidegger.

On June 4, it was included in the list of those sanctioned by the United Kingdom in the framework of the West’s response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. She had been sanctioned for “providing support or promoting policies to destabilize Ukraine.”

“The fact that we are subject to sanctions is also a symbol that We Dugins are on the path of truth in the fight against globalism. Therefore, I would say that it is an honor to have been born into such a family.”, he declared in a report on May 25.

Who is his father, Aleksandr Dugin

Dugin, often called “Putin’s Rasputin” or “Putin’s brain” by the international press, is the de facto author of Putin’s Ukrainian strategy. Although he has no official government position – he is more of a timed academic and former editor-in-chief of Tsargrad TVa network known for its fervent support of both Putin and the Russian Orthodox Church – and has been perpetually guarded about the details of its relationship with Putin, its language and rhetoric have long been adopted by the Kremlin.

As a small example, his uses in 2013 and 2014 of the term “Novorossiya” (New Russia) for the territories in eastern Ukraine that Russia wished to claim were soon reflected in Putin’s propaganda language supporting the occupation of Crimea.

Born in 1962 into a high-ranking Soviet family (Dugin’s father was a military intelligence officer), Dugin rose to national fame in the 1990s as a writer for the far-right newspaper The. A manifesto published in 1991 in Den, “The Great War of the Continents”, laid out his vision of Russia as an “eternal Rome” pitted against an individualistic and materialistic West: the “eternal Carthage”.

In the early 1990s, Dugin co-founded the National Bolshevik Party. with the controversial punk-porn novelist Eduard Limonov, mixing fascist and communist-nostalgic rhetoric and imagery; the avant-garde and ironic (and not so ironic) transgression; and a genuine reactionary policy.

