Who was Lourdes Grobet, photographer who portrayed the history of wrestling in Mexico

Lourdes Grobet died at the age of 81 on July 15, 2022 (Photo: CUARTOSCURO)

The extensive history of mexican wrestling could be popularized and documented thanks to the work of those who they portrayed the idols of the pancratium. One of the most prominent personalities in the field was Lourdes Grobeta photographer who directed much of the work through her lens to the immortalization of legendary ring heroes and that he died this Friday July 15, 2020 at 81 years of age.

Lourdes Grobet Arguellesdescribed by her children Alejandra, Xavier, Ximena and Juan Cristóbal as a woman of “free spirit, fun and full” was born in Mexico City on July 25, 1940. The restlessness she experienced in her childhood led her to become one of the most iconic plastic artists of the countrybut also to relate to the social reality of the popular class of the 20th century.

After sports photography, he ventured into portraiture with the protagonists of the ring (Photo: Lourdes Grobet)

Before consolidating, he began to open his professional path with the career of Plastic arts at the Universidad Iberoamericana de México, although his knowledge underwent a considerable expansion when he joined the Cardiff College of Art, as well as the Derby College for Higher Education for the study of art. graphic design and photography.

They are revolutionary conception of the imagefueled by the social changes that the world was experiencing in the 1960s, pushed it to migrate from painting and muralism to undertake the search for a method with greater dynamism and capacity to capture the collective life. It was thus that he found in the Photography the ideal vehicle to capture the social dynamics ignored until that moment.

Away from the hubbub of the arenas, Grobet was able to experiment with composition in the wrestlers’ homes (Photo: Lourdes Grobet)

From the first contact with the camera, Grobet strengthened collaborative ties with other photographers in order to consolidate a dynamic of collective work. Said desire of hers led her to be part of the Pentagon Process Group, as well as the Mexican Council of Photography. On the other hand, her irruption in the photojournalism took her to portray one of the most popular sports of the time.

According to Víctor Muñoz in the biography published on the official website of the photographer, Grobet’s presence in various arenas of the country was essential for promote the construction of a more exhaustive photographic collection and influential around wrestling. In principle, from sports photography, his work was limited to portray heroic deeds of the protagonists of the ring, although later he managed to break into the privacy of their lifes.

The daily life of the fighters was immortalized by his lens (Photo: Lourdes Grobet)

From firing shots in the surroundings of the ensogado, he managed take the step towards the homes of the fighters. Thus, after practicing photojournalism he managed to venture into photographic portrait by achieving the immortalization of the most outstanding figures of the rude and technical sides in their daily context, far from the spotlight and the noise of the arenas.

In this regard, after hearing the news about his death, the World Wrestling Council (CMLL) recognized Grobet as a “outstanding photographer who portrayed Lucha Libre”because thanks to her the most enigmatic figures of the ring were immortalized.

His presence in the country’s arenas was essential for the spread of wrestling (PHOTO: CUARTOSCURO)

Away from sport, his gaze was also destined for the portrait of the Peasant and Indigenous Theatre over four decades. Throughout her professional career, she managed to be awarded 13 scholarships and awards. Similarly, he brought his knowledge to the classrooms of institutions such as the Universidad Autónoma Metropolitana (UAM) Azcapotzalco, as well as the San Jose Center for Latino Arts, Yale University Art Gallery, among others.

Her four children were in charge of making the unfortunate news known through Lourdes Grobet’s official Facebook account. In space, and with the purpose of pay tribute to the career he forged in lifenotified that it will be the mythical Los Angeles Hall of the Guerrero neighborhood as the designated place for say goodbye on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

