Who was Mavys, the Cuban that Diego Maradona wanted to bring to Argentina in a suitcase

Diego Maradona with Mavys

“I want them to make holes so that he can breathe“, told them Diego Maradona to the employees who assisted him in The Prairie, pointing to the rack he used to carry his boots, balls and other soccer items on trips. It was a large metal case, the kind usually used to carry musical instruments, in which the star had already verified that Mavys it fit perfectly. And he was sure that, hidden there, his Cuban girlfriend could fly to Argentina without any problem to attend the tribute game that was held for him on November 10, 2001 on the Boca court. But, fortunately, it was not necessary to subject the young woman to such madness.

Diego had arrived in Cuba in January 2000 in the company of Claudia Villafañe, from whom he had already been separated in fact for a couple of years. So, once installed in the rehabilitation center of Havana where he should begin his treatment against addictions and when the mother of Dalma and Gianinna He had already returned home, he sent for Laura Cibilla, his great love at that time. However, the star’s jealousy towards the former waitress of The goddess they made the fights between them constant. And, when after one of them the young woman decided to return to Buenos Aires in 2001, the way was left open for Maradona to meet someone else.

Maradona with Mariano Israelit, Omar Suárez and Mavys in Cuba

Obsessed with the idea that Cibilla had had an affair with the entertainer of the Hotel Meliá de Varadero, Diego asked Carlos Ferro Viera to accompany him to the place to investigate. And the businessman from La Plata ended up befriending the indicated man, to end up confirming that nothing had ever happened between him and Laura. However, to try to change the mood of the star, He believed that the best thing was to introduce him to a young woman who was in the place accompanying her mother, who worked at the resort as a maid.

Mavys, at the time, was just 17 years old. And she was a very shy girl. Furthermore, Cubans were not allowed to speak to foreigners and could even be punished for “tourist harassment” if they did. But he couldn’t resist hearing the last name of the most famous player on the planet. And that’s how she and Diego met for the first time. However, without anything happening between them, the young woman returned to her humble home in Matanzas, where she lived with her family. AND Maradona, who had been captivated by her beauty, made it his goal to see her again.

Mavys was 17 when she met Maradona

On a mission to bring the young woman anyway, Ferro Viera went to find Mavys at her home. And he could only convince her to go back to the hotel to meet Maradona, also taking her mother, her grandmother, and even her boyfriend! The truth is that, after ten days, Diego returned to Havana. AND, shortly after, the girl left her lover at the time to start a relationship with him. In fact, the star traveled the 105 kilometers that separated the rehabilitation center where he lived from her house on several occasions. And it was on one of these many road trips that he ended up colliding with a bus -as the buses are called on the island-, deconcentrated after a fight he had had with Cibilla in the distance …

Already being your formal partner, Mavys settled in La Pradera with Maradona. And both spent long days locked up without anyone seeing them peek out of the room. But this, they say, also had to do with the star’s jealousy, who did not want any man to dare to continue looking at his girl. On one occasion, Diego had gone with her to the disco Macumba Havana, where he ended up punching someone who had said a compliment to the young woman. And it was from that moment that he decided to make his safety travel to Cuba, so as not to be hurt when he tried to drive away his girlfriend’s admirers.

Diego asked Fidel Castro for permission to bring Mavys to Argentina

Months later, the game would be organized in which Maradona would end up saying the famous phrase: “The ball is not stained.” And the star he insisted that Mavys had to travel with him. But the reality is that no Cuban could leave the country without an official mission or a compelling reason. And so it was that he thought of taking her in a suitcase that he had sent to make the necessary holes so that the young woman could breathe.

Upon learning of this situation, Omar Suarez decided to go talk to Guillermo Coppola to ask Diego to come to his senses. And the then manager of the star requested a meeting with himself Fidel Castro, sure that they would all be able to find a better solution. Finally, after hearing Maradona’s pleas, the commander agreed to sign a permit for Mavys to travel to Argentina, on the condition that he return to the island after no more than 20 days.

Maradona distributed umbrellas with the inscription “Mavys I love you”

The young Cuban, whose existence no one knew and of whom no photo should appear, stayed at the Hilton Hotel with the star. On another floor, they say, was Cibilla. And in another, Claudia and her daughters. But the reality is that at that time Maradona’s schedule was too tight to be able to dedicate himself to any of them. So he had some umbrellas made with the colors xeneizes and the legend “Mavys I love you”, by way of a wink. And he let his closest friends take care of her.

Always dodging the flashes, the girl arrived at a press conference in the company of someone close to Diego. But she had to leave the premises quickly, when she was told that a television camera had struck out casually. So she had to stay away from the move maradoneana. And he took advantage of his stay in the country to undergo cosmetic breast surgery, after which he returned to the Caribbean island.

Mavys on the day she turned 18

When Mavys turned 18, Diego organized a super party for her at the Havana Club, a place reserved exclusively for the military and high society personalities to which the star was able to access thanks to his friendship with Castro. And there went all the relatives and friends of the young woman from Matanzas, who could not believe what they were living. Something that, obviously, was forbidden to ordinary citizens of Cuba. In fact, although in those years Maradona was not at his best, on more than one occasion he sent financial aid to his girlfriend’s family.

They say that, at a certain point, Maradona had put it into his head that he wanted to entertain Mavys by giving her a cat. And there it was Gabriel Buono to try to get it. However, the person who had been commissioned with the cat in question a lion cub brought them by mistake. And Diego became so fond of him that he wanted to keep him. For obvious reasons, after a few weeks he had to return it.

Maradona and the lion cub he gave to Mavys

The relationship continued until 2003 and was parallel to the one that the star had, despite some intermittences, with Cibilla. It is true that, at that time, Diego also received other women in La Pradera. And Mavys knew it. However, when it appeared Adonay Fruits, the Cuban who ended up making her romance with Maradona public, the young woman decided to end her love affair with him.

There were arguments, but no fights in the background. So between them the affection always remained intact. In fact, When Maradona returned to Cuba in 2004 to undergo treatment at Cesam, Mavys went to visit him. And in the gardens of that mental health center where, finally, the star was able to overcome his problem with drugs, the two had a chat that lasted for several hours and in which only they know what they said to each other. .

Mavys and Diego spent almost two years together

