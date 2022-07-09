Who was Mike Brito, responsible for the arrival of Toro Valenzuela and Julio Urías to Dodgers

Mike Brito was the scout responsible for the discovery of Julio Urías, Víctor González, Fernando Valenzuela and Joakim Soria (Photo: Dodgers)

Sometime, Fernando The bull Valenzuela He came to declare that there was no character with greater appreciation for the Los Angeles Dodgers than Mike Brito. His argument has been validated by experts and fans due to the relationship that the Mexican had with the talent scout since took him to play for the California ninthalthough also for the more than four decades that the Cuban gave to the institution to provide it with the best players.

In his career as Los Angeles Dodgers scoutBrito stood out for having been the responsible for the arrival of Valenzuela in 1979who ultimately became a Cy Young Award during the 1981 season. However, his history of discovered talents also includes Julio Urias and Victor Gonzalezcurrent members of the ninth, as well as Joakim Soria and the cuban Yasiel Puigwho make up his list of 30.

Brito’s hand in the Dodgers’ championships was evident. in 1981a year after its debut, Valenzuela was one of those responsible to lead his team to the conquest of the World Series. Meanwhile, it also influenced the season 2020when the Dodgers conquered their star number sevenwell Víctor González was the winner of the sixth game, while Uriah successfully closed the seventh duel of the Fall Classic against Tampa Bay.

The “Bull” Valenzuela came to declare that no one loves the Dodgers more than Mike Brito (Photo: Twitter/@643Network)

His love for baseball was born when he himself was part of semi-professional teams in the sport of the United States. He played in the Washington Senators minor league system between seasons. 1955 y 1961where it reached the category Triple-A. Later, in search of new horizons to develop as an athlete, came to Mexican baseball where it stood between 1961 y 1966.

His presence in Mexico was vital to consolidate his career outside the diamond. His extensive relationship and knowledge of the players who were then playing the sport in the Aztec country led him to make his way as a Dodgers scout. In the year 1968 chose to settle in the city of Los Angelesalthough it was not until after 10 years when it was hired by Al Campanis, general manager of the ninth. Since then he has served for more than four decades.

His first discovery for the Los Angeles team was Robert Bobby Castillo, but the real talent in his sense of smell was shown in 1979. That year, Brito began the work of convincing the manager to take over the services of the man born in Etchohuaquila, Sonora.

#LosDodgers mourn the death of the legendary international scout, Mike Brito, who worked with our organization for almost 45 years. Brito passed away at the age of 87. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/MP97p2pWC7 — Los Dodgers (@LosDodgers) July 8, 2022

In his list of discovered players there are 30 players, among them are also Antoio Osuna, Dennys Reyes, Ismael Valdez, Juan Castro and Karim Garcia. In that sense, his recognized work allowed him to be awarded the 2021 Tony Gwynn Award from Baseball America, as well as International Scout of the Year in 2014 and inducted into the Cuban Hall of Fame in 2005.

the character who also hit the big screenwith the performance of a talent scout on tape Talent for the Game in 1991, passed away in a Los Angeles hospital on July 7, 2022. The news was confirmed by the Dodgers moments before their game against the Chicago Cubs.

“The Dodgers mourn the passing of legendary international scout Mike Brito, who worked with our organization for almost 45 years. Brito passed away at the age of 87. Our thoughts are with his family and friends, ”they spread on their verified Twitter account, @LosDodgers.

