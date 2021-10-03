Who was pointed out by COFECE for having imposed salary caps in the Liga MX Femenil

Decio de María implicated in the fines for the salary cap applied by COFECE (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

The Federal Economic Competition Commission released the names of those involved in the call “Pact of Knights”. The COFECE noted that Enrique Bonilla, Guillermo Cantú, Decio de María and Justino Compeán they were involved in the agreement that indirectly affected several footballers.

Similarly, the authority classified the event as “absolute monopolistic practices “. Remember that the gentlemen’s agreement refers to the soccer player denial to have rights or negotiations with other clubs while they belong to or remain on your team. So the players depend on the deals that the directors and presidents of the institutions indicate. That is to say, its future remains pending of the management that the managers carry out.

Likewise, the eight implicated that the COFECE evidenced were Víctor Garza, Víctor Guevara, Anna Peniche, Margarita de Jesús Iglesias, Justino Compeán, Decio de María, Enrique Bonilla and Guillermo Cantú.

Decio de María and Justino Compeán were fined by COFECE (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

However, the fact for which they were charged and fined with figures that amount between one and MXN 14 million, It’s not the only one. There is also another fact for which managers had to be held accountable and that was the salary cap.

In this way, those who face another fact are Enrique Bonilla, Anna Peniche and Víctor Guevara, who are linked to not respecting the salary cap for women’s football in the Liga MX Femenil.

Regarding the salary cap in the women’s league, in the month of September the practices that the MX League used with the players. Where footballers who were older than 23 years old, they earned around USD 100 per month, something like MXN 2 mil. While players under the age of 17 were only supported with transportation, education and food.

Enrique Bonilla was sanctioned by COFECE for the gentlemen’s agreement (Photo: EFE / Jorge Núñez)



For this reason, Mexican Soccer Federation was sanctioned with a fine of MXN 15 million 508 thousand 200. The FMF Through a statement, he affirmed that those indicated will respect and pay the fines that were previously granted.

To put the above into context, the players who receive the best salary are the Chivas del Guadalajara, the Águilas del América, the Rayados de Monterrey and the Tigres de Nuevo León. According to information from Televisa News the athletes who receive the most money are Florian Thauvin with MXN 5.3 million dollars annually. In second place Andre Pierre Gignac with MXN 4.6 million dollars. And thirdly Guillermo Ochoa with MXN 4.5 million dollars.

On the steps below me he finds Rogelio Funes Mori and Oribe Peralta.

The Liga MX Women It was recently born in 2017 with female players who saw the opportunity to make their dream come true. In the same way, the league has grown gradually to become one of the tournaments of greater prestige in the American continent.

Deneva Cagigas is a footballer for the Pumas de la Universidad feminine (Photo: Instagram deneva_cagigas)

Currently, the managers who were fined by the gentlemen’s agreement and the salary cap do not serve in positions of the mexican federation. The last to hold a managerial position was Enrique Bonilla, who served as president of the MX League. Therefore, those involved in the COFECE decision stay away from the Aztec football offices.

The fines for the gentlemen’s agreement were as follows:

Justino Compeán MXN 1,962,800 million

Decius of Mary MXN 2,256,800 million

Enrique Bonilla MXN 2,256,800 million

Anna Peniche MXN 14,508,000 million

Guillermo Cantu MXN 14,508,000 million

Margarita de Jesús Iglesias Flores MXN 2,256,800 million

Víctor Garza Valenzuela MXN 2,256,800 million

Víctor Guevara MXN 2,256,800 million

KEEP READING:

How the Tigre Azcárraga caused the rivalry between America and Pumas

“I was trying to be a man or die”: Alana McLaughlin, the trans woman who makes MMA history

Piqué’s fierce self-criticism after Barcelona’s tough defeat against Atlético Madrid