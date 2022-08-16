Who was Rodolfo Martínez, former WBC Mexican champion who died

At the age of 73, Rodolfo Martínez “the Monster of Tepito” died (Photo: Twitter/@ChavaESPN)

The World Boxing Council (CMB) announced the death of Rodolfo Martinez Estradaformer Mexican boxer who established himself in the bantamweight during the decade of the seventies. the afternoon of monday august 15 was notified of the loss of the former fighter also known as The Monster of Tepito.

And it is that the rumors of his death began to circulate in the early hours of the morning of August 15, but it was until the WBC confirmed the news. “Once again we have bad news in the world of boxing. The former Mexican world champion Rodolfo Martínez passed away.

A few days after his 74th birthday, Rodolfo Martínez lost his life for reasons that are unknown at this time. Immediately different boxing and sports journalism celebrities lamented the death of the fighter who starred in “the fight of the century”.

Rodolfo Martínez emerged from the Tepito neighborhood of CDMX (Photo: Twitter/@eledenmx17)

Originating from the Mexico Cityparticularly from rough neighborhood of TepitoRodolfo Martinez Estrada born on August 24, 1948, was the firstborn of six children who had Alfonso Martínez and Angelina Estrada, his parents. During his adolescence he showed interest in professional boxing so he approached the Gym Gloria of Tepitowhere he forged his professional career.

Before the age of 18, he debuted in professional boxing, he was the August 14, 1965 when he had his first fight and from then on he began a legacy to Martínez Estrada. Due to his fighting style and the way he began to beat his rivals he got the nickname of the monster of Tepito because throughout his career in the ring he got a record of 44 – 7 – 1of which 35 fights went by way of knockout.

In June 1972, he had his first opportunity to become champion in his category when he faced Octavio Gomez by the band of North American Boxing Federation (NABF for its acronym in English). In that fight he took the victory with a forceful blow that took his rival to the canvas and thus he was proclaimed champion.

Rodolfo Martínez’s fight against Rafael Herrera was considered “the fight of the century” (Photo: Twitter/@eledenmx17)

Years later, the opportunity arose for him to compete for the WBC belt against Raphael Herreraone of the fights that marked his career because despite his ability with his fists, he did not achieve the task and lost by TKO at round 12, so he could not finish the fight.

That fight held in Monterrey on April 14, 1973 amazed fans of the sport of fists and gloves because it was one of the most dazzling displays of the Mexican fighter since he sent his rival to the canvas on several occasions and he also fell from the same way, but the blunt blow fell until the twelfth roundso that It was considered “the fight of the century”.

Rodolfo Martínez’s official retirement was on July 1, 1979 (Photo: Twitter/@wbcmoro)

Due to the intensity of the first match, for the December 7, 1974 was carried out rematch between Rodolfo Martínez and the Huastaco Herrera. With the background of how both boxers fought, on this occasion the native of Tepito prevailed from the first rounds and ended the commitment by way of chloroform in round four.

From then on he did four successful defenses of his bantamweight title of the WBC, but it was before Carlos Zarate, a member of the Hall of Fame, when he lost the unbeaten record and gave up the belt on May 8, 1976. Later he had other matches but he no longer played in championships. Three years later he hung up the gloves with his official retirement on July 1, 1979.

