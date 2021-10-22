Who were Kenny Omega’s challengers for the Triple A Mega Championship?

Kenny Omega will become the longest-serving monarch with the Mega Championship. (Photo: @ MPenaAAA / Twitter)

Kenny Omega he served two years with him Mega championship from Wrestling Triple A (AAA) in his possession. He too All Elite Wrestling World Champion (AEW) will soon exceed the duration of the longest reign of the scepter in the history of the Mexican promotion, despite the fact that his sixth starting defense in the Triplemanía Regia II.

The native of Winnipeg, Manitoba on Canada conquered gold in Immortal Heroes XIII. On October 19, 2019, he dethroned Phoenix at La Concordia Coliseum from Orizaba, Veracruz and he rose with the highest individual distinction of a masculine nature in the Star Caravan. Since then, it accumulates 731 days with the medal and has exhibited it successfully in five times.

In two of the times he put the belt on the line, he competed against American rivals within the strings of the company he holds Tony Khan. In the rest, he fought on Aztec soil against combatants of Mexican origin. Jack Evans, Dragon lee, Sammy guevara, Laredo Kid and Andrade The Idol they were his victims.

Kenny Omega as The Collector. In 2021 he held the All Elite Wrestling, IMPACT Wrestling, Total Nonstop Action Wrestling and Lucha Libre Triple A World Championships. (Photo: Instagram @ kennyomegamanx)

The member of The Hybrid 2, old acquaintance of the Three Times Stellar, served as his inaugural opponent. The match was recorded on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, during the show AEW Dynamite that was held in the Indiana Farmers Coliseum from Indianapolis; however, it was broadcast on the episode of AEW Dark Tuesday 26. Evans succumbed after a One Winged Angel.

Just five days after said broadcast, Omega flew up Monterrey, Nuevo Leon to see the faces with the member of the Muñoz dynasty during the first edition of the Triplemanía Regia. On December 1 at the Sultan palace, retained before Dragon lee after executing his signature stamp.

After almost four months, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, The Cleaner he returned to defend his title; this time, in front of The Spanish God. The individual duel against Sammy guevara was part of the second program of Dynamite within the COVID-19 pandemic era; took place behind closed doors in the Daily’s Place Arena from Jacksonville, Florida, family enclosure Khan that would host the emporium of pro-wrestling until June 30, 2021.

To finish 2020 and already with the belt of All Elite Wrestling, after overthrowing Jon Moxley on Winter is Coming, was presented on December 12 at the Arena Mexico City from Azcapotzalco to measure against The Eagle of the Rio Grande. Without an audience in the stands, but accompanied by Michael Nakazawa on the Triplemanía XXVIII ended the aspirations of Laredo Kid.

Kenny Omega as champion after Triplemanía XXIX. (Photo: @ luchalibreaaa / Twitter)

Just one night after losing the world medals of IMPACT Wrestling and Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, at the hands of Christian Cage at the debut of AEW Rampage, returned to the building of the Avenue of the Farms to collide with Andrade The Idol. Even with “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair At the corner of the Lagunero Gladiator, on Saturday, August 14, 2021, he repeated his distinctive move in front of 5,000 spectators to get out of the Triplemanía XXIX.

Kenny Omega is only four days away from overcoming the first reign of Texano Jr. in order to become the longest-lived champion with the title, which he usually calls Omega championship. It is a fact: it will go down in the history of Triple A with said decoration, since his next confirmed opponent will be The Son of the Viking.

Next Saturday, December 4, he will return to Monterrey Baseball Stadium to participate in the second edition of the Triplemanía Regia. And “Hangman” Adam Page strips him of All Elite Wrestling World Championship on November 13 during Full Gear 2021, you will arrive at your desired one-on-one with the representative of the Air Riders to expose the only scepter in his power. The end of his stage could be gestated as the effigy of the mexican product.

KEEP READING:

Who is Cain Velásquez, the fighter who will return to Mexico in the Triplemanía Regia

Who are the Mexican fighters that make up the ranks of AEW in the US

TJP positioned the Mexican wrestling culture above that of the US and Japan

This was the presentation of Dralístico, the new character who played Místico for the second time at the CMLL