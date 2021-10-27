Who were the last five Mexican scoring champions in Liga MX

In the last 20 years, there have only been 5 players who won the scoring title. (Photo: Henry Romero / REUTERS)

On 40 short tournaments that have been celebrated in the last two decades in the Liga BBVA MX, only five players of Mexican origin have finished the tournament as scoring leaders. Two of those footballers matched with a total of 13 annotations, achieving the highest share recorded among Aztec scorers.

The first of them was the well-known Desert Fox, Jared borgetti in the tournament Winter 2001 in which he managed to score 13 goals, in addition to forming an effective duo with the Mexican naturalized, Rodrigo The Pony Ruíz, leading the team of Santos Laguna to be crowned champion of Mexican soccer. Among regular phase and league, managed to score 22 goals total.

By the end of the season, Borgetti had become the second highest scorer world of First Division of the year 2001 with 41 goals, only being surpassed by the Bolivian soccer player, Jose Alfredo Castillo. After this good performance, he received four national distinctions in the season: two Citlalli awards for best player and two Citlalli for the best striker.

The second player is Omar Bravo. In the tournament Closing 2007 managed to take the scoring title with 11 annotations, beating the Argentine player by a single goal, Javier Cámpora which militated in the Chiapas Jaguars.

It is worth mentioning that they had to pass 6 years so that again a Mexican player will take the golden boot in the MX League. Besides that no player of the Chivas de Guadalajara I had done it since 1961, when Salvador Reyes was made of the aforementioned title with 21 goals.

The third footballer on this list is Javier The chicharito Hernández, who managed to be the scoring champion in the Bicentennial Tournament 2010 with the Guadalajara. In this contest he managed to score in 10 times, tying with the Peruvian Johan Fano of the Atlas and from the American Herculez Gomez of the Puebla.

In that same year, after the good performance shown at his young age, he began to attract the attention of several European clubs such as PSV Eindhoven de Holland, VfL Wolfsburg of Germany and the Valencia from Spain. However, he signed with the Manchester United from England by 5 years. As part of the deal, Red Devils played at the opening of the Omnilife Stadium, party in which the Chicharito He played with both teams and scored for Chivas.

The fourth player is Angel Reyna, at Closing 2011 managed to mark 13 points with the America, team with which his second stage with the club, after the injury of Salvador Cabins away from the fields, the Mexican would replace his position.

On the other hand, the American team would once again have a scoring champion after 6 years, when in the Opening 2005 the player Kleber good will be consecrated as scorer of the tournament with 11 goals. Later, the one born in the Mexico City would be transferred to Monterrey, where would it be champion from Concacaf Champions League and thus attend the Club World Cup.

Finally, the last player to establish himself as a scoring leader in the Liga BBVA MX it is Alan Pulido, with Guadalajara in the Opening 2019, same that he shared with the Argentine Mauro Quiroga. In that tournament, the Mexican managed to score in 12 times.

Arrived at Chivas at 2016, for an amount close to USD 18 million, which would make it transfer more expensive of the history of Liga MX. Furthermore, with the Sacred Flock managed to obtain the title of MX Cup and that of League at Closing 2017, managing to score in both games of the final.

