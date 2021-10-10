Who were the Mexicans that Manny Pacquiao faced in his career

Manny Pacquiao gave up the gloves in order to become president of the Philippines. (Photo: Étienne Laurent / EFE)



The bond that united Manny Pacquiao with Mexico was fortified in 13 of its 25 years of experience. Among 1999 and 2012, the historical boxer of Filipino origin faced fifteen fights against nine mexican boxers.

That is, almost 21% of their 72 official battles on the ring they went before athletes born in Aztec territory, against whom he accumulated a record of 12 victories, a draw and a couple of setbacks.

Three of his most iconic rivals were Marco Antonio Barrera, They mature “The terrible” Morales and Juan Manuel “Dynamite” Marquez. Nevertheless, Pac-Man it was also measured at Gabriel Mira, Emmanuel lucero, Hector Velazquez, Oscar Larios, Jorge Solis and Antonio Margarito.

Manny Pacquiao as World Welterweight Champion by the World Boxing Organization. (Photo: Jeff Haynes / Reuters)

Manny Pacquiao debuted on the professional circuit in January 1995, at the age of 17. Almost four years and 26 contests later, he saw faces with Gabriel Mira Hernandez at Araneta Coliseum from Manila.

After being knocked out by Rustic Torrecampo, three years before, Pac-Man he had a streak of fourteen fights without conceding slips, as well as a 25-1 record. Sight Hernández He served as the first Mexican in history who managed to collide with the Filipino.

Despite the attempt of that April 24, 1999, he did not manage to snatch the Flyweight Championship of the World Boxing Council (CMB), but fell by TKO at 2:45 of the fourth round. Pacquiao he extended his winning streak to fifteen and consummated his inaugural gold show.

Before looking to the United States, Pacquiao had a record 32 wins from just two losses in Asia. (Photo: Éttiene Laurent / EFE)



By 2003, the born in Kibawe I was already competing in the division super bantamweight, in addition to having fought three battles in USA. The duel against Emmanuel lucero, carried out on July 26 in the Grand Olympic Auditorium from The Angels, symbolized their fourth engagement in North America.

The then 25-year-old surpassed The butcher by knockout. A left-handed hook, straight to the temple, shattered the aspirations of the Mexico City fighter 48 seconds into the third episode; at the same time, he defined his fourth successful defense of the category title belonging to the International Boxing Federation (FIB).

After said struggle, Pacquiao Mexican opponents were most frequently measured. On November 15, all the searchlights were pointed at him when he prevailed Marco Antonio Barrera at Alamodome from San antonio, Texas.

The Asian boxer not only rose again in the division, this time to Featherweight, but dominated the capital in the eleventh round. a knockdown preceded the definitive intervention of the corner of the Baby-Faced Assassin in the absence of nine seconds before the sound of the bell.

After his presentations in Texas and California, Manny Pacquiao began to be a reality in Nevada. (Photo: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)

His next opponent in turn was Juan Manuel Marquez. The Dynamite made the tie in the contest held on May 8, 2004 in the MGM Grand Garden Arena from Las Vegas.

With this, the native of Iztacalco retained the medals feather from International Boxing Federation (FIB) and of the World Boxing Association (WITH). Fate would arrange three more appointments for them in the future.

For the period between the months of March 2005 and 2008, Manny Pacquiao I agree eight consecutive confrontations against Mexicans. Among them, the trilogy with They reach Morales, like rematches with Barrera and Marquez.

The terrible became the first country boxer to defeat him: he did it on March 19, 2005, also in the Sin City. A unanimous decision led him to victory in the debut of Pac-Man within the division super feather.

The setback was short-lived in Pacquiao’s team, as the boxer immediately vindicated himself. (Photo: Lai Seng Sin / Reuters)

Pacquiao he rebuilt the path in their subsequent fight. On September 10 it ended Hector Velazquez by technical knockout at the close of the sixth round, in the Staples Center from The Angels, and won the vacancy Super Feather Championship of the World Boxing Council (CMB).

As a result, he became unbeatable against his victim’s compatriots and did not give up the belt he had just captured. He started 2006 with a title rematch against Morales, in which he resolved by way of the WHO during his January 21 comeback in Nevada.

On July 2 he returned to his hometown to grow as a local in front of Oscar Larios following a unanimous decision in the Araneta Coliseum, a scenario where he had not had problems at the end of the previous decade with Gabriel Mira.

He closed the year again with The terrible, this time in the Thomas & Mack CenterBut he secured his might with a frenzied outburst. Morales he ended up on the canvas three times during the first nine minutes of the crash. The lethal left-hander he enjoyed sentenced the outcome when the clock read 2:57 ′ in the third episode.

The combination of speed and strength was one of the great virtues of Manny Pacquiao. (Photo: Étienne Laurent / EFE)



In his first appearance in 2007, on April 14 in Texas, he knocked out Jorge Solis to the minute 16 seconds of the eighth round. In the end, the paths of Manny Pacquiao and Marco Barrera they got back together on October 6. Although the result did not change. The Filipino won again, now by unanimous decision in the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino from the gaming capital of the world.

The intensive cycle culminated after the reunion with Juan Manuel Marquez. On March 15, 2008, the jury favored him with a split decision, with which he overthrew the Dynamite of the Super Feather Championship of the World Boxing Council (CMB).

It took almost three years for the Pac-Man another Mexican was measured. After his trance through the light, super light and welterweight categories, he climbed to the superwélter to collide with Antonio Margarito at AT&T Stadium of Arlington. The November 13, 2010, acquired the title of the 154 pounds that was vacant in the CMB. At 32, he had already elevated his legacy in gold letters within eight different divisions.

His last two tests against representatives of Mexico they were gestated against Marquez, though, at 147 lbs. On November 12, 2011, viewers of the MGM Grand they saw him win by majority decision by virtue of continuing as the monarch wélter from World Boxing Organization (OMB).

After thirteen months, and a headline drop included against the American Timothy Bradley, Juan Manuel Marquez sharpened the losing streak of Pacquiao. The December 8, 2012 produced an unforgettable postcard for the history of boxing.

Juan Manuel Márquez left Manny Pacquiao without any possibility of reaction. (Photo: Steve Marcus / Reuters)

The fourth contest between the two ended when Marquez landed a withering right jab in the sixth round that knocked out Pacquiao. He was finally able to leave his nemesis behind: he cut his seven-year undefeated and gave him the third knockout of his career. In addition, he became the only Mexican to finish it by knockout, but the second to overcome it.

It will be nine years since the iconic fall of the beast of Kibawe, the one that represented a watershed in his journey as a boxer. He came from behind despite the forecasts and continued to lurk for world championships, but that stamp was engraved in his legacy. The passage with Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr., in 2015, it was another one of them.

His retirement from the sport came on September 28, 2021, after five decades in which he toured the strings, although he will continue to be publicly recognized to dedicate himself fully to the politics. The man who was born to tame the challenge will contend to establish his greatest goal: to assume the Philippine presidency.

