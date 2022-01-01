Who were the most searched Mexican athletes in Google 2021

Some athletes stood out in Internet searches (Photo: EFE / Francisco Guasco / POOL)



During 2021 the world of sports was booming, as the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 They were finally able to take place after being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, not only several sports disciplines stood out, but some Mexican representatives were not far behind.

But this event was not the last, since Formula 1 or boxing fights had the opportunity to illuminate the faces of the fans and to unite the country in a totally sporting spirit. Thus, Among the searches that nationals did the most on Google this year, below: some of the most consulted.

Google showed the top 10 searches for Mexicans (Photo: Google)

Rommel Pacheco, Mexican springboard jumper, Not only did he make a big leap towards the 2021 Olympic Games, but he also announced his retirement from the world of sports, went through social networks and now seeks to enter politics.

The 35-year-old competitor came in sixth place during the Olympic trampoline final during Tokyo 2020. Although he failed to make it to the podium, met his goal of participating in the last diving final 3-meter single trampoline in your sports race. The final played at the Tokyo Aquatic Center was a competition of ups and downs for the Mexican athlete.

Rommel Pacheco retired after Tokyo 2020 (Photo: @ infobaedeportes / File)

Thus, as a recognition of his career, he was chosen as the standard bearer of the delegation in Tokyo and after his participation he became one of the most beloved athletes in Mexico. These were his fifth Olympic games, after competing in Athens 2004, Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016.

After his return, he announced that his path would be far from sports as he would dedicate himself full time to politics, after being elected by the National Action Party as a deputy.

Sergio Czech Pérez is one of the runners of the Formula 1 most recognized in the country. But, after starting his career in Red Bull Racing and squander their talents on the slopes, the tapatío won even more the affection of the Mexicans.

Recently, in an interview with Motorsport, Czech He remarked that becoming Max Verstappen’s partner was the main reason why he grew up during 2021 as a pilot and called the internal competition with Max as something of “another level.”

Sergio Checo Pérez is one of the most recognized Formula 1 racers in the country (Photo: Twitter @SChecoPerez)

Among the data supporting Czech are their five podiums during the year, the fourth driver who achieved the most in the season; a victory and two fastest laps, in addition to leading the race for 47 laps throughout 2021.

Alexa Moreno has been one of the most appreciated gymnasts. With great talent and sporting agility, the athlete began to attract the attention of the world in Rio 2016, after being ranked 31st in the ranking of the best artistic gymnastics exponents.

Over the years, criticism of her physical appearance has earned her all kinds of ridicule and negative comments. However, this has not been a limitation for Alexa, who in each presentation during Tokyo 2020 managed to demonstrate why it is one of the best in the world.

The gymnast achieved her pass to the final of horse jumping, after obtaining in the semifinals a score of 14.6333 in the individual qualifier. With this it became the second Mexican to reach the final after Denisse López will achieve it in Sydney 2000. In this sense, Alexa got fourth place during his last participation in the Asian country.

The gymnast represented Mexico in Tokyo 2020 (Photo: Tw @alexa_moreno_mx)

However, after the Olympics, the athlete announced her possible retirement from gymnastics and pointed out that she was at a time where she had to mediate several things.

“I really enjoyed them. It was a better result than he had hoped for. The truth is that I never thought it would go so well for me. Obviously, that of being close to the third, because that thorn remains but it was quite good. I paid my debt to myself”, He told a meeting with the media on his arrival in Mexico.

In September 2021, it was reported that the athlete was operated on in Monterrey due to a shoulder injury with which she had been “battling since February.”

KEEP READING

From Octavio Ocaña to the Squid Game: the most searched by Mexicans in Google 2021

Miguel Herrera affirmed that Sebastián Córdova will improve Tigres’ offense: “I bring him here because of his determination”

Who were the drivers that excluded Checo Pérez from the best 10 of the year