Who were the winners of the CDMX Tour de France

The race started early this Sunday (Twitter / @ DeporteCDMX)

Cycle racing is back in the Mexico City and the career of L´Étape It took place this Sunday, November 14 in the Mexican capital with the participation of around 800 cyclists, according to the newspaper THIS.

After one year of absence due to the health contingency, the career of the Tour of Francia in its stage of the Mexico City Stage The flag started at 06:30 in the morning and the start was at the Angel of Independence roundabout and the final mark was at the Marte Military Field. The event had two routes, the first was shorter and had to be a 60-kilometer route and a longer route consisting of a distance of 120 kilometers, which were also carried out in the men’s and women’s branches.

Hans Torres He was the conqueror of the long route of the sporting event and achieved his mission with a time of 2 hours, 50 minutes and 6 seconds. The second position was occupied by Eduardo Moreno, who crossed the finish line with a final time of 2 hours, 51 minutes and 3 seconds; while third place on the podium used it Eduardo Davis Cuevas with 2 hours, 51 minutes and 21 seconds.

On the other hand, in the female branch, Maria Concepcion Cruz he was the first place in the competition with a final time of 2 hours, 50 minutes and 6 seconds; in the second position came Dora Merino, who managed to complete his career with a final time of 3 hours, 6 minutes and 41 seconds. Finally, Stefania Ramos He arrived in third position with a time of 3 hours, 6 minutes and 25 seconds.

The Mexican stage began at 06:30 in the morning (Twitter / @ DeporteCDMX)

While in the part of the short stage, the winners of the men’s branch were: Mario Alberto Contreras in the first position with a time of 1 hour, 34 minutes and 48 seconds; in the second position he finished Edgardo lugo and in the third position came Olaf Axel González.

For the women’s part in the 60 km route, the first place was occupied by Mariana Devesa with a final mark of 1 hour, 34 minutes and 48 seconds; he won the second place Ariana Roxana Leon and the third place was taken Izchel Olarte Torres.

Despite the low temperatures that occurred in the morning of this Sunday, the cyclists began to arrive at the meeting point from 05:00 hours today.

This event was fortunate to have the presence of the Spanish cyclist Óscar Pereiro, who was the winner of the Tour de Francia in 2006.

According to ESTO, 800 people were those who participated in the cycling event (Twitter / @ DeporteCDMX)

The advance of the large cycling contingent took place on Insurgentes Sur Avenue until connecting with the Peripheral Ring heading north to Ciudad Satélite, while the short route reached Campo Marte during that time. The group that went the longest route continued by Peripheral to Cuemanco and returned on the same road towards the goal.

The Tour de France is cycling’s largest annual event. It allows all lovers of cycling to practice this sport, so that all those who wish could compete in the Tour, only they had to be people between the ages of 18 and 65.

