Who will be Andy Ruiz’s rival for his September fight?

Andy Ruiz will return to the ring on September 4 (Photo: Edgar Negrete/ Cuartoscuro.com)

The return of Andy Ruiz Jr. the destroyer to the ring is confirmed, it will be the next Sunday September 4 when the heavyweight boxer puts on his gloves again to star in another contest in his category. After he confirmed the date of his match during the Massive Boxing Class in Mexico Cityit has already been announced who will be his rival.

Is about Luis Ortiz The King Kong, the Cuban boxer will be the next rival that the American boxer of Mexican descent will face. The sports program Premier Boxing Champions confirmed the fight Andy Ruiz vs. Luis Ortizit was through social networks that he shared the event and invited all fans of professional boxing not to miss the contest.

“The former unified world champion @Andy_destroyer1 fight against hard-hitting contender Luis Ortiz on Sunday September 4 live in @PBConFOX”, wrote the official account of Premier Boxing Champions.

His current record is 37 fights, 33 wins of which 28 are by knockout (Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Also know as The real King Kong he is a professional boxer cuban nationality con 43 years old. From 2015 to 2016 he held the interim World Boxing Association heavyweight championship (WITH); he defended his belt against Bryant Jennings in December 2015.

However, he lost the title of champion because he presented a positive substance use screening test, for which the world association took the belt from him. At par had won the vacant WBA title inter-continental heavyweight, but due to doping results it was not awarded.

Later he tried to contend for the title of the World Boxing Council (WBC) the American Deontay Wilderbut fell by technical knockout, which meant his first defeat in his professional boxing career. It was in March 2018 when he failed to be champion.

Luis Ortiz will face Andy Ruiz (Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Despite the defeat, he continued to compete in his category and years later he challenged the American again for the belt and it was in November 2019 when he starred in the second chapter against Wilder, but he failed in his attempt since he lost again by knockout and fell to the canvas.

The contest against Andy Ruiz will be the second he will have so far in 2022 since his first fight was against the American Charles Martin, whom he defeated by technical knockout. So he hopes to add a positive result to continue his trajectory in the heavyweights. Their record at present it is 37 fights, 33 wins of which 28 are by knockout and five by unanimous decision. Only He has two losses, all by knockout.

The contest against Andy Ruiz will be the second he will have so far in 2022 (Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

At the moment, different media have pointed out that the September contest will take place in Los Angeles, California at the Crypto Arena. However, the version emerged that he could fight in Mexico. Mauricio Sulaimanrevealed the plans he has for the future and anticipated what would come for Andy Ruizthe former heavyweight champion.

At the end of the massive boxing class in the Zócalo of the capital, Mauricio Sulaiman spoke with Infobae Mexico and advanced the request made by the Destroyer about bring your September fight to the nation’s capital. The president of the WBC assured that during the sporting event -which brought together 14,299 participants- the Destroyer suggested that it could be presented on September 4 at the main esplanade of the city’s main square.

“He has a fight already signed on September 4 and his wish is to come to fight in Mexico. He made a request to us up here on the stage, he wants his September 4 fight to be shown here in the Zócalo so that people can see him performing above the ring.”

