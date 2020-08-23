Who will be BJP’s chief ministerial candidate in Bengal? Kailash Vijayvargiya said – will contest elections without face

Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party will not project anyone as the chief minister’s face for the assembly elections in West Bengal and is confident of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development stakes for the fight against the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Kailash Vijayvargiya, party strategist for Bengal, gave this information on Sunday. He said on Sunday that after coming to power, the saffron party will elect its chief minister. Also Read – Bihar Polls 2020: BJP-JDU-LJP in Bihar will also contest and win elections under Nitish Kumar’s leadership- JP Nadda

Vijayvargiya told, "For now it has been decided that we will not present anyone as our Chief Minister's face. We will contest and win under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Once in power, the legislature party will decide its choice as chief minister after consulting the central leadership. " Asked whether the party has considered any name for it, he said, "The answer is with time." He said, "Our target right now is to win 220–230 seats in the 294-member assembly. We will achieve our target, as we did in the Lok Sabha elections. Presenting someone as the face of the Chief Minister is not an issue. "

The BJP also contested the 2016 assembly elections as the Chief Minister candidate without having to put a face to the fore. In the last four years, however, a lot of water has flowed under the Howrah bridge and the BJP has emerged as a major challenge for the ruling TMC in Bengal. It has pushed the traditional opposition parties – CPI (M) and Congress – to third and fourth places. The saffron party did its best in Bengal last year by winning 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state and also surprised the political pundits. It had got 41 percent votes in the state and its seats were just four less than the ruling TMC.

According to BJP sources, deciding the face of the Chief Ministerial candidate before the elections can prove to be a double-edged sword for the party, so to win the elections it would be better to “rely on the negativity of the opposing camp.” Said, “We will contest elections on the development work done by Narendra Modi and will highlight the failures of TMC government.” Elections are won or lost based on the performance of the ruling government. This is what happened in 1977 and 2011 when the Left Front came to power respectively and when it had to face defeat in the elections. “