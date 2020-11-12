Who will be CM in Bihar ?: Nitish Kumar said on this question- I did not claim

I have made no claim, the decision will be taken by NDA: Nitish Kumar:– Bihar Chief Minister and JDU chief Nitish Kumar has created a new suspense in response to a question. He has done this in response to the question of who will be the Chief Minister of Bihar. JDU was reduced to 43 seats in the Bihar Assembly elections when party chief Nitish Kumar was asked who would be the Chief Minister? On this, Nitish Kumar said, I did not make any claim, the decision will be taken by the NDA. Also Read – Diwali 2020 Preprations: Special idols of Shri Ram being prepared in Laxmanpuri, this time will be the center of attraction

Let us know that the NDA is going to form the government once again in the state by winning 125 seats in the Bihar assembly elections. The NDA-led grand alliance had to content itself with 110 seats. The Congress, which contested 70 seats in this alliance, won only 19 seats. For the first time in Bihar, BJP has succeeded in winning more seats than JDU. While BJP got 74 seats, JDU is reduced to 43 seats. Also Read – Pakistan’s confession, Mumbai terror attack terrorists came from its land

I have made no claim, the decision will be taken by NDA: Nitish Kumar, Bihar CM and JD (U) Chief on being asked, “Who will be the CM?” pic.twitter.com/2U3XDIfRUF Also Read – INDvAUS: Team India reached Sydney, Virat Kohli gets rugby legend Brad Fitler’s suit – ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2020

Nitish can take oath as Chief Minister on Monday

Nitish Kumar may take the oath of Bihar Chief Minister for the fourth term next week, but the date of swearing in has not been finalized yet.

NDA did not formally announce Nitish as its leader

Sources in Raj Bhavan said that they have not received any communication about when the swearing-in ceremony will take place. Nitish Kumar will have to submit his resignation to the Governor before being sworn in again. The NDA’s newly elected legislators have not yet formally met and the NDA has not formally declared them their leaders. However, top BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi have supported Nitish as Chief Minister.

Speculation in political circles

There is speculation in political circles that he will take oath on Monday. ‘Bhaiya Dooj’ festival will be celebrated on the same day, which is considered auspicious day. A close aide of Nitish said that he could take oath of Bihar Chief Minister for the fourth term next week, but the date has not been finalized yet. Nitish reached the party’s state headquarters in Patna today to meet the newly elected MLAs and other office bearers of his party JD (U).