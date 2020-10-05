Who will be given the last vaccine by Corona, Union Health Minister himself gave information

new Delhi: The war against the Corona epidemic continues. In such a situation, the government is thinking a lot about the vaccine. In this regard, the Union Health Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan gave information about the corona vaccine and said that the vaccine will be ready by next year. During this, he also told which people will be given the dose of this vaccine first. Also Read – Covid-19 Vaccine Updates: Is the Russian Corona Vaccine ‘Sputnik V’ Phase III Trial in the Country? Know the answer of Health Minister…

Dr. Harsh Vardhan presented the blue print of Kovid 19 vaccine in Sunday dialog. He told that the government has planned 40-50 crore vaccine doses. Stating the government's goal, he said that by 2021, 20-25 crore people will be provided with the vaccine. However, priority will be given in this. Vaccine will be distributed on priority basis only. In this regard, the Union Minister has sought information from the states about the priority population groups till the end of October,

The Union Minister said that priority will be given to health workers in the process of giving Corona vaccine. This vaccine will be purchased by the central government. Along with this, tracking of where the vaccine reached and the pesticide will also be done. Explain that 3 vaccines are being tried in the country. Out of this, 2 vaccines are indigenously manufactured while the other one is from Oxford University and company AstraZeneca of UK. The Government of India is also keeping an eye on the vaccines being made in other countries, the Government believes that these can be made abroad in the country. If the vaccine is successful, the Indian government will immediately ensure delivery of the vaccine.

The Union Minister said that the list of health workers and sanitation workers, doctors, nurses, ASHA workers, paramedical workers and monitoring officers working in the private sector will be given vaccine supplements first. By 2021, the use of the vaccine has been estimated for about 250 million people.