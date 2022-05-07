Who will be Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 2? A WWE star wants the role and trains for it

After the success of the first film on HBO Max, Warner Bros. is already preparing a sequel where this character is expected to be.

Just a month ago, it was a year since the premiere of Mortal Kombat, the new adaptation for theaters of the NetherRealm Studios video game. The film did not have a great box office, but it was a success on HBO Max, surpassing all the Warner Bros. premieres of the past year, a fact that allowed it to have a sequel where everything indicates that this time it will be Johnny Cage unleashing in networks ideas for your cast.

If the opportunity presents itself, I want to be preparedThe MizAny candidate? Several, but only one may be campaigning for the role. Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, a veteran of American wrestling, has not hesitated to apply for this important role in the franchise imagined by Ed Boon, assuring in a recent talk that he is training to be Johnny Cage. “I’ve been working on both my splits and my kicks. As soon as Mortal Kombat came out and there was no Johnny Cage, my name became a worldwide trend. ‘We want The Miz as Johnny Cage,'” he recalled in a podcast . “If the opportunity presents itself, I want to be prepared and ready.”

The Miz is serious and has hired who trained him for The Marine 6: Close Quarters, the latest film in a saga known in Spain as Extreme Persecution. Now it only remains to wait for New Line Cinema and WB to contact him for the cast.

However, it is not the first time that the actor shows his desire to be Johnny Cage. Already in 2021 he was shown in an interview with Looper enthusiastic about the idea. “It would be a dream come trueand I would possibly go all out with this character to make sure I give MK fans the Johnny Cage they deserve.”

Coming into spoilers, the ending of the first Mortal Kombat movie directed by Simon McQuoid advanced the landing of Johnny Cage in the series to be continued. This was later confirmed by signing the screenwriter for Marvel’s Moon Knight. At the moment it is unknown when it could be released.

