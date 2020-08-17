Who will be the first to be given COVID Vaccine in the country? Minister of State for Health gave this information …

Coronavirus Vaccine News: Coronavirus continues to wreak havoc in the country. More than 50 thousand cases of infected are coming in every day and the number of people who lost their lives is also increasing. In such a situation, the question in the mind of every countryman is, when will the coronavirus vaccine (Covid-19 Vaccine) come? Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Narendra Modi) also talked about this from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day. He said, “The talent of scientists is like sages and they are working hard in this direction.” He said that not one, not two, but three vaccines of Korana are in the phase of testing in India today. . As soon as the green signal is received from the scientists, the country’s preparation is also ready for mass production of those vaccines. ‘ Also Read – Sikkim government will create education reform commission under new education policy, model schools to be opened in every district

On the other hand, Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey said that scientists are trying desperately to make the Corona Vaccine vaccine (Corona Vaccine). If their effort is successful, then this vaccine will be given to the Corona warriors first. Union Minister Ashwini Choubey also praised the National Digital Health Mission launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation.

Choubey said, 'Our scientists are working hard on this. The trial of the three vaccines against Kovid-19 is in various stages and if we are successful in making the vaccine, it will be first introduced to our Corona warriors. '

Explain that three vaccines in India are under various stages of human clinical investigation. Human clinical investigation of two of these is in the first and second phase. Bharat Biotech, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Zydus Cadila Limited are working on this. At the same time, the Serum Institute of India has been given the responsibility for the second and third stages of human clinical examination of the third vaccine prepared by Oxford University.

