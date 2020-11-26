Who will be the next treasurer of Congress after Ahmed Bhai, these 4 names are being discussed

new Delhi: The Congress party has recently lost its most trusted leader Ahmed Patel. He was the treasurer of the All India Congress Committee. After his death, a question has come up in the party that who will be given the responsibility of treasurer. Elections are going to be held in 5 states including West Bengal and Assam in a few months, in such a situation, the appointment of treasurer in the Congress will also be done soon. In such a situation, the names of three trusted and powerful leaders of Congress are coming out. The names of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, KC Venugopal and Milind Deora are at the forefront of the treasurer’s race. Also Read – Interview: Chidambaram said – BJP will bring back the era of autocracy and control in the country, the country will go back

Although the possibility is being raised that Ashok Gehlot will not abdicate the throne of Rajasthan, in such a situation the crisis is going deep on the party. The names of Kamal Nath and Venugopal may possibly be stamped. The fragrance of the new Congress president in Madhya Pradesh has also intensified with the involvement of Kamal Nath. Kamal Nath wants to leave the post of Leader of Opposition in the Assembly along with the Congress President. In such a situation, there is a possibility that Kamal Nath may be seen as the treasurer. But the name of Milind Deora is still being discussed.

Talking about KC Venugopal at the same time, he is currently the party general secretary and is handling the responsibility of the organization. If the leaders of the party agree, then Rahul Gandhi is proud of their honesty. In such a situation, Venugopal can also be seen in the role of treasurer and may be given the charge of the organization to someone else. Significantly, in any party, the role of treasurer becomes very important. This is a post on which the party sits on its most honest and trustworthy. In such a situation, Venugopal's claim cannot be underestimated.