Who will entertain the halftime show at Super Bowl LVI

Eminem, Dr. Dree, Snoop Dog will be at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show (Photo: Reuters)

The NFL confirmed through his official accounts on social networks who will be the artists that will be at halftime of Super Bowl LVI. Among the guests stand out “Legendary artists”, 43 Grammys and 19 times as number 1 on the Billboards. The next super bowl will be the February 13, 2022.

The artists who will be in the halftime show are Dr. Dre, who will join Eminem, Snoop Dog, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. Singers are known in the country of the stars and stripes for singing songs of hip-hop, rap, funk, soul and west coast rap. The event will take place in Los Angeles, California of the United States.

Like every year, the American league is expected to surprise the public with a new and unexpected character. Those confirmed so far, were the aforementioned.

Eminem will be at Super Bowl LVI (Photo: REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni)

In that way, the SoFi Stadium, property where the Rams, it will be able to host the artists recognized in the neighboring country. The stadium has the availability to gather 70 thousand people as total capacity. Fans are expected to fill the colossus that was just inaugurated in September 2020.

The halftime shows are a great hook for the audience that is not entirely fond of football to access the most important game of the year for the NFL. On previous occasions there have been figures of the stature of Michael Jackson, Madonna, Paul McCartney, Rolling Stones, Katy Perry, Beyonce y Lady Gaga, among many others.

In the last Super Bowl, who was in charge of the function in the middle of the game was The Weeknd; the Canadian started the show with his song Starboy and closed its participation with Blinding Lights. It was a new situation for everyone, because by order of the authorities there was no audience in the stands that could encourage the singer.

Snoop Dog will be at Super Bowl LVI (Photo: REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni)

The audience at the end of the NFL in 2020 it failed to capture the audience required by the owners of the television stations, since The Weeknd only agglomerated to 96 million viewers, which was the lowest number in 15 years, when the Colts and Chicago Bears met in 2007. On that occasion they were 93 million viewers those who were glued to their television screens, according to the network CBS.

The highest figure is the Super Bowl de 2015, when the New England Patriots from Tom Brady they faced the Seattle Seahawks. In that game the viewers who witnessed the game were around 114 million people.

The second most loyal audience after the one in the United States is Mexico, according to information from the NFL. Also, reports of MarketWatch, they say there is around 7 million fans in the Aztec country. Where the most popular teams are Pittsburgh Steelers first, followed by Dallas Cowboys, the Patriots from New England, the San Francisco 49ers and the Miami Dolphins fifth.

The Weeknd was at the SB LV halftime show (Photo: REUTERS / Brian Snyder)

In the same way, it is expected that the show general of the NFL can go to Mexico, since by official dispositions of the authorities, the American football games in the Aztec stadium have been canceled as a result of sanitary restrictions by the Covid-19.

