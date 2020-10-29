Who Will Get The Vaccine First: They Will Get First Corona Vaccine, Listed In This State

Who Will Get The Vaccine First: Governments have started preparations by the end of this year amid the possibility of the corona virus vaccine coming out. The central government has already given the vaccine to whom…. Now the Mamta government of West Bengal has asked all government and private medical institutions to list the health workers and other employees on the front front against the epidemic, who are to be given the vaccine of Kovid-19 on a priority basis. The official gave this information on Thursday. Also Read – Big News Today 29 October 2020: Corona vaccine will come in December! Only these selected people will be given first

A senior official of the health department said that all medical institutions including all medical colleges, health centers, private health units and polyclinics have been asked to send a list of employees. He said, "ASHA employees, Anganwadi workers, nurses and supervisors, block trainers, medical officers (allopathy doctors), teaching and non-teaching workers, doctors working in administrative positions, Ayush doctors, dentists, paramedical workers of all kinds are preferred. Will go.

"We have sent guidelines and excel sheets to all medical establishments in the state to create a database of health workers (data collection) for Kovid-19 vaccination, which includes names of health workers working on the front and other Information to be recorded The names of at least 1,000 personnel can be entered in an Excel letter.

The official said that the Mission Director of the National Health Mission will be the nodal officer in this process and the District Magistrate along with the Chief Medical Officer of the district will be responsible for completing the data collection work. It is noteworthy that earlier this month, the Union Health Minister said that the government plans to vaccinate Kovid-19 to about 25 crore people by July next year.