Who will make ‘AAP’ CM candidate in Punjab, Arvind Kejriwal gave this resolution in Amritsar

Punjab Meeting Election 2022: Within the 2022 Punjab Meeting elections, the birthday party's leader ministerial face can be from the Sikh neighborhood. When Arvind Kejriwal, who reached Amritsar, was once requested who will be the leader ministerial face of the birthday party within the 2022 elections, he stated, "Discussions are happening on this regard." You'll learn about it when the time comes.

Kejriwal, the nationwide convener of the Aam Aadmi Birthday celebration, stated that the folk of Punjab are disenchanted with the present ruling management of the state and the state is in search of a brand new form of management. Arvind Kejriwal had come right here to incorporate former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh within the birthday party. He has been a member of the SIT probing the 2015 police firing incident in Kotkapura, Punjab.

Singh joined the birthday party within the presence of senior leaders together with Arvind Kejriwal, Raghav Chadha and AAP's state unit leader and MP Bhagwant Mann. Right through the clicking convention, Kejriwal was once requested if the executive ministerial face from the Aam Aadmi Birthday celebration may well be from the Dalit neighborhood, he answered, "The entire of Punjab can be happy with him and he'll be from the Sikh neighborhood."

When Kejriwal was once requested from the place Kunwar Vijay Pratap would contest, he stated that it might be made up our minds later. When requested about talks with Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, who’s disappointed with Leader Minister Amarinder Singh, Kejriwal stated, “Sidhu is a pacesetter of Congress. is a senior chief. I admire him so much. I think that no chief must be mentioned with out pondering. When requested about assembly Sidhu, Kejriwal stated, “If the rest occurs, you’re going to be the primary to understand.”