Who will play the roles of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in the series of Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in the movie, Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Grosby Group)

It was one of the films that somehow marked the career of Brad Pitt y Angelina Jolie despite the fact that both came from reaping many successes. The film meant not only a refresh in their work but also implied that both began a love relationship that later ended in something super formal with many children in common. The plot focused on this marriage made up of Jane and John Smith played by Angelina and Brad respectively, who appeared to be a most affable couple with a quiet life.

But in reality, each one kept a secret since their true professions were to be international agents who were assigned cases to destroy and kill certain targets. The conflict begins when his new mission arrives: both are given the task of killing the other. The film was released in 2005 and had an excellent gross that reached 487.3 million dollars. Nothing more and nothing less. The rest of what happened with the couple is history, but the truth is that the argument was very original and now they decided to make a serial version that we will see in Prime Video.

Maya Erskine in the role played by Angelina Jolie (Charley Gallay/Getty Images)

Those chosen to give life to the roles played by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are Maya Erskine (Wine County) y Donald Glover (Atlanta). But the novelty is the addition of Wagner Moura (Narcos) and Parker Posey (The Staircase), who according to information published on its site by the publication Variety, would have recurring roles in the series but have not yet announced what role they would play. It should be noted that the project had been designed for the English actress Phoebe-Waller Bridge (Fleabag) who dropped out of the production due to differences with Glover. Currently the actress is fully involved in the production of indiana jones 5. So they went looking for a replacement and instead opted for Erskine. Completing the cast are Michaela Coel, John Turturro and Paul Dano.

The production of Sr. y Sra. Smith for Prime Video is assumed by fellow actor Glover who co-created this series with Francesca Sloane, scriptwriter of some episodes of the series Fargo (who in turn is also the showrunner of fiction). The two are also executive producers on the series alongside Yariv Milchan, Arnon Milchan and Michael Schaefer for New Regency. Stephen Glover, Anthony Katagas, Hiro Murai and Nate Matteson also serve as executive producers.

Donald Glover will take on the role played by Brad Pitt in “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Glover in turn is working on another project for Amazon called Hivea series that has the script of Janine Nabers (Watchmen, Away) about the life of a singer who has many similarities with Beyoncé.

Meanwhile you can watch on Prime Video Guava Islandfilm with Glover and Rihanna.

