Who will replace Holly Willoughby on Celebrity Juice?

Holly Willoughby isn’t precisely wanting work, so maybe it’s not shocking that she’s referred to as time on her function as Celebrity Juice group captain.

She described her expertise on the present as “12 years of implausible chaos” however mentioned that “all good issues should come to an finish”. She additionally posted a gushing tribute to the group who work on the present on her Instagram web page and mentioned friendship is on the coronary heart of the programme. Holly confirmed she will be returning as a visitor.

The favored This Morning and Dancing on Ice host made the choice two years after her shut good friend and co-star Fearne Cotton determined to give up the naughty collection. Keith Lemon appears set to hold on presenting the panel present when it returns for collection 23, however who will be sitting in Holly’s chair?

Right here’s your information to the present rumours…

Gino D’Acampo

Gino appears to be the apparent selection – he’s an ITV favorite and has coated for Holly prior to now when she went on maternity go away, plus he sat in for Fearne too. He’s a part of the household and his cheeky sense of humour makes him an ideal match for the present. However it’s probably ITV2 will need to use this chance to draw somebody utterly new to the captain’s chair…

Michelle Keegan

Former Corrie actress Michelle is the bookies’ favorite for the job. She has appeared on the present 5 instances as a panelist and is at all times successful with viewers because of her willingness to throw herself into the spirit of the collection. Michelle has additionally not too long ago give up her time-consuming function on BBC drama Our Woman, so it appears like she can be free to take up any new alternatives that got here her method…

Scarlett Moffatt

Scarlett is understood for her woman subsequent door attraction and good sense of humour, so it’s straightforward to see why she’s on loads of the hearsay lists. Her gig internet hosting the I’m A Celeb… spin-off present ended after the 2018 collection and she or he’s nonetheless on the lookout for her subsequent large job, so this may very well be an awesome match for her…

Maya Jama

It wouldn’t be a telly hearsay record with out Maya’s identify popping up, would it not?! The Radio 1 DJ and former host of The Circle appears to have been on the cusp of mainstream stardom for ages. She’s hotly tipped to star within the subsequent collection of Strictly Come Dancing, however that wouldn’t imply she couldn’t be a part of Juice too. She might convey a complete new viewers to the present along with her enormous social media following.

Emma Bunton

Emma is an in depth private good friend of Holly’s and has sat in for her on Celebrity Juice prior to now. Absolutely ITV have to be contemplating Child for the job, on condition that fellow Spice Woman Mel B is now captain of the opposing group. Fearne and Holly’s friendship was a part of the magic of the present, and a few bonafide woman energy can be the subsequent smartest thing – how might the producers resist?

Stacey Solomon

Stacey is a agency favorite at ITV and her no holds barred honesty makes her a extremely popular Unfastened Ladies panelist. She’s been a visitor on Celebrity Juice six instances earlier than and it’s straightforward to think about her taking up from Holly. We reckon she have to be on the shortlist…

Fearne Cotton

It appears laborious to think about, however the bookies are placing brief odds on Fearne coming again to the present. Though there was no unhealthy blood when she left, Fearne’s bought totally different priorities now, along with her Glad Place podcast and her Nineties present on BBC Radio 2. We are able to’t actually think about her going again so quickly, aside from as a visitor panelist.

Chris and Rosie Ramsey

It’s at all times enjoyable having a husband and spouse on the present, and Chris Ramsey is a part of the Juice household, having made 28 appearances (the one visitor to look extra often is super-sub Gino D’Acampo). Chris’ flip on Strictly earned him a brand new fanbase too, and the couple’s podcast has a giant following.

Celebrity Juice is anticipated to return to ITV2 within the autumn. To see what else is on try our TV Information.