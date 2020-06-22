Who will star in EastEnders Secrets from the Sq.? Full line-up revealed

We’re getting used to life with out EastEnders for the time being, after the ultimate episode completed earlier than lockdown aired on 16th June.

The forged and crew are nonetheless not again on set, however that doesn’t imply we received’t have any new EE content material to maintain us going.

Fortunately, we’ve got EastEnders: Secrets From the Sq., together with traditional episode reruns, to maintain us going till manufacturing can safely begin up once more.

However who will be the particular visitors on the Stacey Dooley-fronted behind-the-scenes collection?

Week 1 – Kellie Vibrant and Danny Dyer

The now-former homeowners of the notorious Queen Vic, Linda and Mick Carter have been by their justifiable share of drama since arriving on the Sq. again in 2013. Count on to listen to tales from Danny Dyer and Kellie Vibrant‘s time on the present, together with wardrobe malfunctions, a tour of the pub, and Dyer exhibiting us all find out how to pull off the finest “doof doof” face. With the characters set for a giant change in residence and career after the break following the sale of the Queen Vic, we hope to get some hints about what life will be like for them after we return to Walford in a post-lockdown world.

Week 2 – Letitia Dean and Adam Woodyatt

Some true EastEnders royalty in week two as authentic forged members Letitia and Adam (Sharon Watts and Ian Beale) sit down in the restaurant to be questioned by Dooley about their time on the Sq.. With so a few years beneath their belts, there will be no scarcity of issues to debate, however provided that each characters are deep in a storyline surrounding the dying of Dennis, we anticipate a minimum of some chatter on that- and naturally the fallout from Ian’s Thames boat catastrophe secret.

Week 3 – James Bye and Davood Ghadami

The actors finest generally known as Martin Fowler and Kush Kazemi will take centre stage in week three as they will be discussing their time on the present in addition to providing hints about storylines to come back. May we hear extra about the Martin and Ruby affair that we’ve got a powerful sense is coming?

Week 4 – Max Bowden and Tony Clay



Ben Mitchell has been at the centre of some dramatic tales of late, not least his battle together with his listening to loss- which he appeared to get some excellent news about in the final episode to air. As for Callum, he has been fighting supporting Ben’s dodgy dealings so we look ahead to listening to what the actors need to say about the place they suppose the couple is headed.

Week 5 – Diane Parish and Tameka Empson



The final week we’ve got particulars of for now will function the actresses who play Denise and Kim Fox and if we’re trustworthy, we could be wanting ahead to this one the most as we absolutely anticipate this to be a fun-filled 30 minutes. The very fact we’ve got already been promised “hilarity” from them is an efficient signal.

Date TBC – Linda Henry and Luisa Bradshaw-White

Whereas we don’t know what date it’s coming, we’re past excited to listen to from Shirley and Tina Carter themselves. The on-air sisters have lots to catch-up on and we’ve been promised some secrets and techniques from behind the bar… we’re intrigued!

Date TBC – Shona McGarty and Natalie Cassidy

Poor Whitney’s had a horrible time on Albert Sq. in 2020, so there’s heaps for McGarty to fill us in on. As for our Son’, Cassidy has been on EastEnders for years and has loads of secrets and techniques she will be able to make clear – however will we see a visitor look from Sonia’s trumpet?

Date TBC – Scott Maslen and Jake Wooden

The Sq.’s baddest brothers have loads of secrets and techniques between them, and it’s all the way down to Maslen and Wooden to shed some mild on Jack and Max’s tumultuous lives on EastEnders. The Branning brothers have quite a lot of romance in their previous too, we’re wanting ahead to a visit down a really dramatic reminiscence lane right here.

