Who won Love Island: Australia 2018? Season 1 winners revealed (Spoilers)

Love Island followers had been handled to a viewing of Love Island: Australia this summer season to make up for the lack of the UK model, which was cancelled on account of coronavirus.

Following a really heated month of recouplings, dumpings and one shock exit, the sequence is on account of come to an finish on July 14th, with the winners of the present to be introduced.

For its viewers Down Underneath, nevertheless, that is outdated information because the sequence which was filmed on the Spanish island of Mallorca, initially aired in Australia in 2018.

This implies the winners have already been determined, and the 2018 contestants are lighting up Instagram with photos of their post-TV influencer careers.

In the event you’re a type of individuals who likes to flick to the final web page of a ebook earlier than you’ve even completed chapter one, then learn on, we’re about to disclose who won season considered one of Love Island: Australia because the present involves an finish on ITV2.

Warning: This text incorporates big spoilers – solely scroll down if you wish to know who wins the sequence at the moment airing on ITV2.

Who won Love Island: Australia 2018?

The primary ever sequence of Love Island: Australia was won by Grant Crapp and Tayla Damir, who shared prize cash of $50,000.

We’d like to inform you that magnificence queen Tayla and electrician Grant additionally went on to get married and have infants, however the couple truly break up up lower than three weeks after the sequence ended. Bummer.

It was truly fairly the scandal, because it emerged that Grant had a secret girlfriend again house, who he hadn’t revealed to anybody earlier than happening the present.

It appears he was extra involved in discovering fame than on the lookout for romance, which isn’t precisely within the spirit of Love Island, is it? Or is it?

Tayla wasn’t too fearful – she ended up having fun with a relationship with one other islander, Dom Thomas, earlier than shifting onto AFL participant Nathan Broad.

All’s nicely that ends nicely.

