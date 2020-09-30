Who won Star Baker on The Great British Bake Off?

Tonight, 12 new bakers entered the well-known tent as The Great British Bake Off returned for an eleventh collection.

Viewers watched as The Great British Bake Off contestants blended it up and rolled it out in a bid to impress The Great British Bake Off judges and hosts, Prue Leith, Paul Hollywood, Noel Fielding and new addition Matt Lucas.

For the primary problem, the contestants had been tasked with making a Battenberg cake, but it surely wasn’t successful for everybody – ahem, Loriea!

Subsequent up, was the technical problem, which noticed the contestants having to make six, mini pineapple the other way up truffles.

However issues went terribly mistaken when Sura knocked over Dave’s bakes and so they fell on the ground – ouch!

Lastly, the contestants had been tasked with making a bust cake of their favorite celeb for the Showstopper.

It’s clear lots of the bakers crumbled beneath the stress, however who was this weeks’ challenges a chunk of cake for?

Right here’s every part you want to know!

Who won Star Baker in Week 1?

It was a busy week within the Bake Off tent. From a number of dropped truffles, to dodgy trying celeb busts, the contestants actually had their work reduce out for them.

When it got here to the signature problem, Sura, Peter and Hermine managed to impress the judges.

They had been much less happy with Loriea artificially infused and colored bubblegum and cream soda Battenberg, which they commented was “dry.”

Matt Lucas reasonably loved it, nonetheless, and joked that the baker might make it for his “ninth birthday”.

With most not fairly getting the Battenberg proper within the Signature Problem, there was a number of work to be finished within the Technical problem.

Sadly for Dave, nonetheless, he simply couldn’t catch a break when Sura unintentionally knocked his truffles on the ground.

He got here ninth within the problem and in a very bittersweet second, Sura ended up coming first, with Peter proper behind her.

Sura managed to win the judges over as soon as once more together with her bust of Sir David Attenborough within the Showstopper Problem, however Pete was proper up there together with her together with his bake of his biking hero.

In the long run, just one individual could possibly be topped Star Baker and Peter was topped victor this week.

The Great British Bake Off is on Tuesdays on Channel 4 at 8pm. In case you’re in search of extra to observe try our TV information.