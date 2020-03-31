Who won Star Baker on The Great Celebrity Bake Off SU2C this week?

The Great Celebrity Bake Off continued tonight, as TV presenters Alison Hammond and Alex Jones, YouTuber Joe Sugg and singer/songwriter James Blunt entered the baking tent in assist of Stand Up To Most cancers.

The celebs floured their surfaces and received caught in, as they tried to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

Additionally on hand have been hosts Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig, in addition to some paramedics, with Joe Sugg and Alex Jones requiring additional help.

However regardless of slightly mayhem, which celeb stood out and earned the title of Star Baker?

Who won Star Baker?

For the Showstopper problem, the 4 celebs have been asking to make 3D biscuit scenes, containing at the least 24 biscuits of various sizes, impressed by their childhood desires.

Alex opted for lemon and coconut flavoured biscuits, which she was going to organise to appear to be a journey brokers.

Nevertheless, Paul and Prue weren’t too positive concerning the style after they went spherical and tasted her biscuit combine and requested in the event that they have been meant to be savoury, main the presenter to whip up one other batch.

Alison determined on making a police station, admitting that she wished to be a police officer when she was youthful.

James opted for a pub scene, whereas Joe made a dessert with a spade the judges might use to dig up his fossil-shaped biscuits.

Though they weren’t happy with the presentation of most, Paul did admit that every one bakers managed to win them over with the style of their biscuits making it a really powerful competitors.

However in the long run Joe Sugg was topped Star Baker.

What occurred on Bake Off tonight?

The 4 celebs went head-to-head in a collection of challenges, together with the Signature Problem, Technical and Showstopper.

For the Signature, they have been requested to make a tray bake of their selection reduce into 12 an identical items.

Regardless of chopping his finger, and fainting (poor lad), Joe managed to impress the judges and land himself a Hollywood Handshake.

Subsequent up was the Technical problem, which noticed the contestants making mini Yorkshire puddings, full of steak and horseradish sauce.

Alison got here first, with Joe proper behind her, nonetheless, Prue labelled James’s horseradish sauce “revolting” and Paul discovered Alex’s Yorkshires to be “ridiculous”.

Feeling over the moon, Alison admitted that it felt as if she’d already “won” the competitors.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off is on Tuesdays at 8pm. If you happen to’re in search of extra to look at take a look at our TV information.