Who won Star Baker this week on The Great Celebrity Bake Off SU2C?

The Great Celebrity Bake Off continued tonight, with TV presenter Carol Voderman, comic Mo Gilligan, mannequin and radio presenter Kelly Brook, and TV decide Rob Rinder entering into the baking tent in assist of Stand Up To Most cancers.

The celebs acquired to kneading and adorning as they tried to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

Additionally on hand had been hosts Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig, to supply some ethical assist, which among the contestants wanted extra of – ahem Rob and Mo!

However which celeb managed to impress the judges?

Who won Star Baker?

For the Showstopper Problem, the 4 celebs had been requested to make 3D responsible pleasure desserts.

A fan of camp, trashy novels, Rob opted for a stack of books in some very vivid colors, whereas Mo determined on making a excessive prime coach to characterize his delicate dependancy – he buys eight pairs a month!

In the meantime, each Carol and Kelly went for tub tubs with bubbly. Whereas Kelly created a shower tub scene in her backyard exhibiting her soaking after an extended day tending to her vegetable patches, Carol used dolls to assist create her scene.

Regardless of appearances, Mo and Rob acquired nice evaluations from the judges with Paul complimenting Mo on the standard of his home made jam, and Prue calling Rob a “pure baker”.

Kelly’s cake regarded nice on the skin, however sadly the style simply didn’t do it any justice.

Sadly – and we by no means thought we’d say it – however she used an excessive amount of champagne within the filling.

Carol on the opposite hand prevented this subject, opting to pour the champagne into her tub tub and getting the judges to sip it from straws as a substitute, which after all they beloved.

And together with her successful the Technical, this was simply the icing on the cake as was then topped Star Baker.

What occurred on Bake Off tonight?

The ultimate episode of the sequence was full of numerous baking disasters.

From Mo solely managing to make two biscuits as a substitute of 12 and utilizing two eggs as a substitute of 9, to (to not sugar coat it) Rob Rinder’s very ugly cake, there was tons occurring within the tent.

For the signature problem, the well-known foursome had been requested to make sandwich biscuits in a flavour of their selection.

As bold as ever, Carol opted for Welsh cake biscuits she referred to as “caicuts” and even cooked on a griddle as the standard cake is made.

Nonetheless, the judges agreed they had been too mushy to be a biscuit.

Mo determined on making beer can biscuits paying homage to one in all his catchphrases “Coupla cans”, and he should have actually been honouring his phrase as he solely managed to make two biscuits as a substitute of 12.

Decide Rinder went for breakfast impressed biscuits making candy bakes that regarded like a salmon and cream cheese bagel.

They didn’t look that nice, however what they lacked in look they made up for in style, with Prue saying: “You understand what, that’s a superb biscuit.”

Following in Rob’s footsteps, Kelly made biscuits to seem like egg muffins, and the judges beloved it, with Paul giving her his final handshake of the sequence.

Subsequent up was the Technical problem, the place the celebs had been requested to make six iced buns with a filling.

Carol got here first within the problem, and Mo managed to redeem himself for some hours earlier than forgetting to place the correct quantity of eggs in his cake within the subsequent problem.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off is on the market to look at on-line on All 4.